Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021, 1st ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to face each other in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting Friday (September 17) at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Tom Latham will be captaining the visiting side in the absence of regular Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, who along with few other Black Caps players, is supposed to fulfil his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Babar Azam, lost their last ODI and T20I series in England and will be focusing on making a comeback in the home series.

Similarly, New Zealand have come to Pakistan after losing the T20I leg against Bangladesh. The upcoming series will be a huge learning experience for their young players.

Pitch report:

The track at Rawalpindi stadium has always assisted batters, but spinners have also enjoyed success at this venue over the years.

Playing Combination:

Pakistan

Since the hosts have already named their 12-member team for the match, there will be a toss-up between Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood, with possibilities of Usman getting a place in the final XI.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir.

New Zealand

The visitors will miss the presence of Tom Blundell, so Finn Allen could make his ODI debut. Cole McConchie impressed one and all in the Bangladesh tour, and it’s expected that he will get a place along with Ajaz Patel. There could also be a toss-up between Jacob Duffy/Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn/Doug Bracewell.

NZ XI: Tom Latham (c,and wk), Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Cole McConchie, Jacob Duffy/Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn/Doug Bracewell.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

New Zealand win the toss and bowl first

Pakistan Total: 260-285

Case 2:

Pakistan win the toss and bowl first

New Zealand Total: 240-255

Pakistan to win the contest.