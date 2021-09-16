Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021: Fixtures, Match Timings, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

Pakistan is all set to face New Zealand in the upcoming ODI and T20I series, starting September 17. Both teams will play three ODIs and five T20Is.

Some star Kiwi players will not be available for this tour due to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 commitments. Tom Latham will captain the Black Caps in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

Pakistan last played an ODI leg against England when they suffered a 0-3 clean-sweep against the second-string side captained by Ben Stokes. Similarly, New Zealand are also coming from a 2-3 loss in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Fixtures, Venue and Match Timings:

ODI Series:

1st ODI – September 17, Friday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 09:00 AM GMT

– September 17, Friday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 09:00 AM GMT 2nd ODI – September 19, Sunday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 09:00 AM GMT

– September 19, Sunday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 09:00 AM GMT 3rd ODI – September 21, Tuesday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 09:00 AM GMT

T20I Series:

1st T 20I – September 25, Saturday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT

– September 25, Saturday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT 2nd T20I – September 26, Sunday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT

– September 26, Sunday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT 3rd T20I – September 29, Wednesday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT

– September 29, Wednesday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT 4th T20I – October 01, Friday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT

– October 01, Friday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT 5th T20I – October 03, Sunday, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 01:00 PM GMT

Squads:

Pakistan (ODIs): Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood.

New Zealand (ODIs): Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Broadcast and Live streaming details: