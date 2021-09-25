Punjab Kings defends the lowest total in Sharjah to knock Sunrisers Hyderabad out of IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • With a 5-run win in Sharjah, Punjab Kings have knocked Sunrisers Hyderabad out of IPL 2021.

  • Jason Holder's valiant effort with both bat and the ball went in vain.

Punjab Kings defends the lowest total in Sharjah to knock Sunrisers Hyderabad out of IPL 2021
Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

On Saturday night, fans got to witness a low-scoring thriller in Sharjah, which at one point looked like one-way traffic.

Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) needed 126 to win in their stipulated 20 overs. But they got off to a worse start than the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS). Fast bowler Mohammed Shami removed David Warner (2) and Kane Williamson (1) in his first two over to give the opposition early blows.

Ravi Bishnoi, who was playing his first match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, then outfoxed Manish Pandey (13), castling him with a googly. The leggie went on to pick two more wickets, Kedar Jadhav (12) and Abdul Samad (1), to dent SRH’s chances further.

After the dismissal of well set Wriddhiman Saha (31), Jason Holder took charge and smashed an unbeaten 47 off 29 balls. However, he couldn’t take his side over the finish line, and PBKS won by five runs. With this loss, SRH have been eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, Punjab got off to a horrible start as they could only manage to score 29/2 in the powerplay. Both the openers Rahul (21) and Mayank Agarwal (5) were sent back to the dugout in the same over by Holder, who rocked PBKS in his very first over.

Soon after, Chris Gayle (14) and Nicholas Pooran (8) were dismissed by Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma, respectively. Aiden Markram (27) was the top scorer for Punjab, while Holder finished with bowling figures of 3/19 to help his side restrict the opposition at 125/7.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Punjab Kings, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement