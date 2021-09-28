Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar lead well wishes for Inzamam-ul-Haq after the latter suffers a heart attack

Cricket fraternity wished former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq a speedy recovery after the latter suffered a heart attack.

The 51-year-old Inzamam had been complaining about chest pain for the past few days, but the situation got worse on Monday evening. He was soon rushed to the nearby hospital in Lahore, where he underwent angioplasty. As per the latest reports, he has returned home following successful surgery.

Taking to his Twitter handle, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Inzamam and prayed for his quick recovery.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon,” wrote Tendulkar.

“Inzy bhai @Inzamam08. My prayers & best wishes for a healthy recovery. I know you will deal with it as calmly as you’ve always dealt with everything. Allah shifaa day,” tweeted former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

Inzamam made his international debut in November 1991 and was a part of Pakistan’s successful 1992 World Cup campaign. He went on to lead his national team and eventually finished as their most prolific batsman with over 20,000 runs by the time he retired in 2007. In the second innings, he worked with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the chief selector from April 2016 to July 2019.

Here is how other cricketers sent good wishes to Inzamam:

Man with the Lion Heart. These small Heart attacks ain’t gonna harm my old buddy. Get well soon big boy. @Inzamam08 We all praying for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/qHlKAR5lXe — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) September 28, 2021

Wishing you a very speedy recovery @Inzamam08 Bhai – You’ve always been a fighter. May Allah swt grant you shifa. Ameen. Prayers with you and your family. pic.twitter.com/9ZMpb8ZHYU — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) September 28, 2021

Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2021

My heart goes out to Inzy Bhai who has undergone an angioplasty. By the grace of almighty Allah, I pray that he recovers soon. @Inzamam08 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 28, 2021

Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it's caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let's meet soon. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 28, 2021

Inzi bhai, inshallah your recovery will be as effortless as those cover drives you used to hit past me 🙏 https://t.co/3BNE38AHEk — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2021

Prayers for your speedy recovery Inzi Bhai. May Allah recover You quickly & Grant you a Long and healthy Life. pic.twitter.com/ZftlLaMKbo — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) September 28, 2021

My thoughts and prayers go out to @Inzamam08 bhai. Get well soon legend. You are Pakistan’s hero and we all are praying for you. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 28, 2021

@Inzamam08 Sir Praying for your speedy and full recovery. INSHALLAH you feel much batter soon 🤲🏻🤲🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 28, 2021