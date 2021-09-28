Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar lead well wishes for Inzamam-ul-Haq after the latter suffers a heart attack

  • Inzmam-ul-Haq underwent angioplasty on Monday evening.

  • The former Pakistan skipper had complained of chest pain.

Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam ul Haq (Pic Source: Twitter)
Cricket fraternity wished former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq a speedy recovery after the latter suffered a heart attack.

The 51-year-old Inzamam had been complaining about chest pain for the past few days, but the situation got worse on Monday evening. He was soon rushed to the nearby hospital in Lahore, where he underwent angioplasty. As per the latest reports, he has returned home following successful surgery.

Taking to his Twitter handle, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Inzamam and prayed for his quick recovery.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon,” wrote Tendulkar.

“Inzy bhai @Inzamam08. My prayers & best wishes for a healthy recovery. I know you will deal with it as calmly as you’ve always dealt with everything. Allah shifaa day,” tweeted former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

Inzamam made his international debut in November 1991 and was a part of Pakistan’s successful 1992 World Cup campaign. He went on to lead his national team and eventually finished as their most prolific batsman with over 20,000 runs by the time he retired in 2007. In the second innings, he worked with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the chief selector from April 2016 to July 2019.

Here is how other cricketers sent good wishes to Inzamam:

