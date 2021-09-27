Sanjay Manjrekar picks three players Sunrisers Hyderabad might replace after IPL 2021

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has picked three players from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that are unlikely to get a place in the squad after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

SRH has been one of the most consistent sides in the cash-rich league and have won the IPL title as well in the 2016 edition. However, the ongoing fourteenth season has been terrible for Sunrisers as they are virtually out of the playoff race after losing eight out of their nine matches.

Ahead of SRH’s encounter with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 40th match of IPL 2021, Manjrekar reckoned that the ‘Orange Army’ should look beyond certain players they may not want to retain in the future.

“Hyderabad after that game against Punjab Kings have no chance of qualification in the playoffs. I think they’ve got to look at the future and look at players they have some interest in and look beyond players who they may not want to retain or have long term plans with,” said Manjrekar in a video shared on his Instagram.

Manjrekar picked former SRH captain David Warner as his first choice. Notably, Warner has so far experienced the worst outing in the cash-rich league. The Aussie superstar has scored 195 runs in eight matches this season at a dreadful average of 24.37 and strike rate of 107.33.

“I think, in that category, they’ve got to have people like David Warner, who seems lost at the moment in that team,” the 56-year-old explained.

The cricketer-turned-commentator went with Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav as the other two picks.

“Then, Manish Pandey, we have seen the best of Manish Pandey, the worst of Manish Pandey. They might want to look at somebody who contributes a little more consistently. Kedar Jadhav, is he in his prime? I just wonder. So he is another player they could look to replace,” Manjrekar added.