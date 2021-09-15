Shakib Al Hasan names his all-time IPL XI; picks MS Dhoni as captain

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has named his all-time best Indian Premier League (IPL) XI, featuring some of the biggest stars in the tournament. Shakib, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the cash-rich league, picked MS Dhoni as the captain of his team.

Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to three IPL titles and an astounding eight final appearances since 2008. The Ranchi-born superstar has scored 4669 runs in 211 matches with 23 half-centuries.

For the openers, Shakib went with Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner. While Rohit is the fourth-highest run-scorer (5480) in the competition, Warner is right behind him at the fifth spot with 5447 runs.

Shakib also named Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul in his team. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli is also the leading run-getter (6076) in IPL. He is the only player to cross a 6000-run mark.

Similarly, Raina is the third-highest run-scorer in the lucrative league. He has accumulated 5491 runs in 200 games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Rahul has scored 2978 runs in 88 matches.

The veteran Bangladesh player then named Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja as all-rounders of his all-time XI. While Stokes has scored 920 runs in 43 games and picked up 28 wickets, Jadeja has scored 2290 runs in 191 matches and also claimed 120 scalps.

Among the bowlers, Shakib went with the MI duo of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah along with SRH’s frontline pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in IPL with 170 scalps to his name in 122 matches. Similarly, Bhuvneshwar has taken 139 wickets in 126 games. Meanwhile, Bumrah has 115 scalps to his credit in 99 matches.

Here is Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time IPL XI:

MS Dhoni (c, wk), Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.