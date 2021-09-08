Shikhar Dhawan, Aesha Mukerji gets divorced after 8 years of marriage

Team India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and his Indo-Australian wife Aesha Mukerji have parted ways after eight years of marriage.

Shakhar married the Melbourne-based boxer Aesha in 2012 and adopted her two daughters from her previous marriage. The divorced couple has a son named Zoravar.

Aesha made the announcement on her new Instagram account on Tuesday.

“I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE. Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time,” wrote Aesha.

“I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down.

Divorce was such a dirty word. So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100.

What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage? Well, once I went through the necessary actions and emotions of what had happened I was able to sit with myself and see that I was fine, I was actually doing great, even noticed my fear had totally disappeared. The remarkable thing is I actually felt much more empowered. I realised my fear and the meaning I gave to the word divorce was my own doing.

So, once I realised this I started to redefine the word and the experience of divorce according to the way I wanted to see it and experience it,” she added in her Insta post.

Shikhar tied the nuptial knot with Aesha on October 30 in 2012. Aesha is originally from West Bengal but moved to Australia when she was a kid.

46-year-old Ayesha was married to an Australian businessman in the past. With him, she had welcomed their first child in 2000 and named her Aliyah. Aesha gave birth to another girl child named Rhea in 2005.