Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Mahela Jayawardene as a consultant for the first round of T20 World Cup 2021

  • Mahela Jayawardene to join Sri Lanka as a consultant during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

  • Jayawardene roped in by Sri Lanka Cricket, keeping his track record with Mumbai Indians in mind.

Mahela Jayawardene (Pic Source: Twitter)
Sri Lankan batting great Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the consultant of his country’s national team for the first round of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made this decision, keeping in mind Jayawardene’s phenomenal coaching record with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On his appointment, SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said: “We are very happy to welcome Mahela into his new roles, as his presence with the Sri Lanka Team and the U19 Team is going to help the players immensely.”

“From his playing days, Mahela was respected for the vast cricketing knowledge he brought into the game, first as a player, then as a Captain, now as a Coach for different teams.”

Jayawardene will also act as a consultant and mentor for the Under-19 team after his stint with the senior squad in the build-up to the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup in West Indies.

During his illustrious 18 years cricketing career, Jayawardene represented Sri Lanka in 149 Tests, 448 ODIs and 55 T20Is. He bid farewell to all forms of cricket after the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against South Africa.

Jayawardene ended up being Sri Lanka’s second-highest scorer in Test cricket with 11814 runs, 34 centuries and 50 half-centuries.

