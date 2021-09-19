T20 Blast 2021: Jordon Cox shines as Kent Spitfires beat Somerset in final

On Saturday, Kent Spitfires defeated Somerset by 25 runs to win their second T20 Blast title at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Jordon Cox was the star of the night with a sensational half-century and a stunning catch to help Kent win their first T20 Blast trophy in 14 years.

Asked to bat first, Kent got off to a bad start as Roelof van der Merwe picked up a three-wicket haul in quick succession to reduce Kent for 52/3. Zak Crawley tried to calm things down and made a vital 41 off 33 balls before Lewis Goldsworthy packed his innings.

Then Cox took charge and completely turned the game by a quickfire knock. He scored an unbeaten 58 runs from just 28 deliveries with the help of six boundaries, including three sixes to take Kent to a respectable 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Somerset could only manage to reach 142/9 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 25 runs. Opener Will Smeed and middle-order batter Tom Abell were the only batters who crossed the 20-run mark. While Smeed made 43 off 32 balls, Abell scored 26 from 20 deliveries.

Joe Denly was the pick of the bowler for Kent, bagging three scalps for 31 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Denly, Qais Ahmad picked up a couple of wickets for just 19 runs in 4 overs.

Cox, who shined with the bat, also took a brilliant catch to get rid of set batsman Smeed during the 11th over of Somerset’s chase. Cox was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round efforts in the T20 Blast 2021 final.

“Unbelievable. Was focused on not getting another first-baller. Just decided to nudge it around for the first 10, and from then on, just push on. Unfortunately, it doesn’t go down as my catch (referring to Gregory’s dismissal). Just good to get the win, if I’m honest. It’s great to be around those big dogs [Darren Stevens, Sam Billings and others] in the dressing room,” said Cox after the match.