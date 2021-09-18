T20 World Cup 2021: India to play two warm-up matches against England and Australia

India will square-off against England and Australia in warm-up matches as part of their preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Eoin Morgan’s England on October 18, then a clash against the Aussies on October 20. Star Sports Network in India will broadcast both games.

“Yes, India will lock horns against England and Australia in warm-up games and they will be telecasted on Star,” a top BCCI official told ANI.

India are placed in Group 2 of the 2021 T20 World Cup and will kick-start their campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on October 24 and later take on New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other qualifying teams in the league stage.

India’s fixtures for T20 World Cup 2021:

October 24: vs Pakistan

October 31: vs New Zealand

November 3: vs Afghanistan

November 5: vs B1

November: vs A2

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Mentor: MS Dhoni