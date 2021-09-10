T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Nabi to captain Afghanistan after Rashid Khan’s resignation; here’s the full squad

  • Mohammad Nabi set to lead Afghanistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

  • Rashid Khan resigned from his post on Thursday.

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi (Pic Source: Twitter)
Mohammad Nabi will captain Afghanistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup after as Rashid Khan stepped down from the role on Thursday.

Rashid resigned from the captaincy as his “consent” was not taken by the selectors before they announced the squad for ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 slated to be played in Oman and the UAE.

Minutes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced their 18-member squad for the marquee event, Rashid took to Twitter and in his statement wrote: “As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media.

“I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It’s Always my proud playing for Afghanistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nabi broke the news of being appointed as Afghanistan captain for the 2021 T20 World Cup on his Twitter handle.

“At this critical stage, I admire the decision of the ACB for the announcement of leading the National Cricket Team in T20 Format. Insha Allah together we will present a great picture of the Nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” wrote the 36-year-old all-rounder.

Afghanistan’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik.

