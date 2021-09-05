Team India support staff put under isolation after Ravi Shastri’s COVID-19 rapid test returned positive

Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has been put under isolation after his lateral flow test for COVID-19 turned out to be positive on Saturday evening.

Along with Shastri, the fielding coach R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharat Arun, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have also been kept under isolation as a precautionary measure

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement confirming that the medical team isolated Shastri and the other three staff members. The apex board mentioned that these four members wouldn’t travel with Team India and remain in the hotel.

“The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening,” said BCCI in a statement.

“They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team,” the statement added.

BCCI further revealed that other members of the Indian team also underwent two lateral flow tests last night and this morning, and they were permitted to proceed for Day 4 after their report turned negative.

“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members, upon returning negative COVID reports, were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval,” the statement added further.