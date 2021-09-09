Twitter celebrates as BCCI appoints MS Dhoni as mentor of Team India for T20 World Cup 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • BCCI announced Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday

  • MS Dhoni was appointed as a mentor of the Indian cricket team.

Twitter celebrates as BCCI appoints MS Dhoni as mentor of Team India for T20 World Cup 2021
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) between October 17 to November 14.

The return of Ravichandran Ashwin took everyone by surprise, while the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson left many disappointed as well. However, the biggest talking point emerged after the apex Indian board revealed that former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni would join the Indian outfit as a mentor.

No wonder the return of MSD in the team surroundings triggered social media, and huge reactions were witnessed from several cricket fans across the globe and many former cricketers. This is going to be Dhoni’s first involvement with the senior team since his retirement from international cricket last year. The Ranchi-born superstar last appeared for India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

Senior India batter Dinesh Karthik termed Dhoni’s inclusion as a ‘masterstroke’. He also congratulated his Tamil Nadu teammates Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy.

“That is one HELL of a team. Well done, selectors. MS DHONI – that’s a masterstroke too (Winking faceRevolving heartsSlightly smiling face).Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done, boys,” tweeted Karthik.

Dhoni’s dearest friend and former India T20 specialist batter Suresh Raina expressed his emotions on social media. He tweeted: “All the very best to #TeamIndia on the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selected squad looks very balanced. Good to have @ashwinravi99 back in the team, and a fabulous decision by @bcci to have the man himself @msdhoni bhai as the mentor.”

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared his reaction with a famous Rajnikanth dialogue from his movie ‘Shivaji: The Boss’.

Former India pacer RP Singh reckoned that Dhoni’s comeback as a mentor would be quite special for Indian cricket.

“#MSDhoni was such a special player that he never had to make a ‘comeback’ in the Indian team. But, after retirement, his comeback as #MentorDhoni will be more special for Indian cricket. #T20WorldCupsquad #t20worldcup2021,” Singh wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha wrote: “Two big boosts from the announcement of the team for the T20 World Cup! #Ashwin & #MSD as a mentor! Brilliant @bcci @JayShah @SGanguly99.”

Here is how fans reacted:

TAGS: , ,

CATEGORY: MS Dhoni, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement