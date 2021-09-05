Twitter reactions: Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie shine as New Zealand beat Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the must-win third T20 International (T20I) of the ongoing five-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. The victory helped Kiwis end their losing streak after Bangladesh won the first two games at the same venue.

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first, but the visitors struggled against Bangladesh’s slow bowlers, losing their five wickets for just 62 runs in 11 overs. But then, Henry Nicholls (36) and Tom Blundell (30) pulled off the tourists out of trouble and added an unbeaten 66-runs stand for the sixth wicket to help their team reach 128/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 129 to win, the hosts received a taste of their own medicine, with NZ spinner Ajaz Patel dominating the proceedings by picking up a four-wicket haul for just 16 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Patel got rid of Mahedi Hasan (1), Shakib Al Hasan (0), Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah (3), and Afif Hossain (0) as the home team got bundled out for 76 runs, losing the contest by 52 runs.

Apart from Patel, fellow spinner Cole McConchie also shined with the ball, taking a three-fer for just 15 runs in 4 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim was Bangladesh’s top scorer with an unbeaten 20 off 37 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Amazing work @BLACKCAPS lads! Haven’t been near a TV all day so haven’t seen a ball… what was the wicket like? — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 5, 2021

☝️Ajaz Patel – 4/16

☝️Cole McConchie – 3/15 New Zealand bowl out Bangladesh for 76 and register a 52-run victory in the third T20I 🎉#BANvNZ | https://t.co/YGvYDR2MaW pic.twitter.com/93ktJWP155 — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2021

Ajaz Patel (4-16) and Henry Nicholls (36* from 29) claim the spoils after helping secure just our 2nd ever white-ball win against Bangladesh at home. The 52 run victory in game 3 keeps the series alive heading to Wednesday #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/b3KkJ4jaEt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 5, 2021

Overconfident is a curse,

No matter which is it….

Bad luck…

Best of luck for next match Bangladesh ❤️#BANvNZ #Bangladesh #NewZealand #Bdcricket #iccworldt20 — Shahriar Hasan Abir (@Abiirhasan) September 5, 2021

If Bangladesh cricket team has little bit of self respect left then they should stop calling themselves a t20 team.

Well played kiwi's, your guts are admirable.#BANvNZ — Rabbill Gani (@imRabbillGani) September 5, 2021

over confidence does the damage for #Bangladesh #BANvNZ — Shahriar Amin Nibir (@iam_nibir) September 5, 2021