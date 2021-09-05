Twitter reactions: Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie shine as New Zealand beat Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

  • New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the third T20I by 52 runs.

  • Ajaz Patel picked up a four-wicket haul in the match.

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in 3rd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the must-win third T20 International (T20I) of the ongoing five-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. The victory helped Kiwis end their losing streak after Bangladesh won the first two games at the same venue.

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first, but the visitors struggled against Bangladesh’s slow bowlers, losing their five wickets for just 62 runs in 11 overs. But then, Henry Nicholls (36) and Tom Blundell (30) pulled off the tourists out of trouble and added an unbeaten 66-runs stand for the sixth wicket to help their team reach 128/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 129 to win, the hosts received a taste of their own medicine, with NZ spinner Ajaz Patel dominating the proceedings by picking up a four-wicket haul for just 16 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Patel got rid of Mahedi Hasan (1), Shakib Al Hasan (0), Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah (3), and Afif Hossain (0) as the home team got bundled out for 76 runs, losing the contest by 52 runs.

Apart from Patel, fellow spinner Cole McConchie also shined with the ball, taking a three-fer for just 15 runs in 4 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim was Bangladesh’s top scorer with an unbeaten 20 off 37 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

