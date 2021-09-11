Twitter reactions: All-round South Africa thrash Sri Lanka in the first T20I

  • South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Friday.

  • Aiden Markaram was named 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant batting display.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series by 28 runs at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Batting first, Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock took the visitors to a flying start establishing a 73-run stand for the opening wicket. As South Africa were looking set for a big total, Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga ruined their plans and showcased why he is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the shortest format.

Hasaranga put the brakes on run-flow by dismissing both the Proteas openers De Kock (36) and t Hendricks (38) in his consecutive overs. Soon, Heinrich Klassen (2) was trapped in front by Maheesh Theekshana to reduce the tourists to 87/3.

Then, Aiden Markram and David Miller took charge and put their team out from hot waters. The duo went on to form a crucial 65-runs partnership for the fourth wicket to help South Africa post 163/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. While Markram scored 48, Miller contributed with 26 runs.

In reply, the hosts only managed to reach 135/6 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 28 runs. Opener Dinesh Chandimal scored a brilliant unbeaten 66 off 54 deliveries, but he couldn’t get enough support from other batters.

South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj bowled brilliantly on his T20I debut. He conceded only 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picked up the prized scalp of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0).

“It’s a new role. Getting some game time has been good. Away from South African conditions is a good challenge as well. There are a lot of experienced heads in our changing room, and they make it easier,” said Markram after receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

