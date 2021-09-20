Twitter reactions: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy shine as KKR steamroll RCB in IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) steamrolled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 31st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Virat Kohli, who recently announced that this would be his last season as RCB skipper, won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the decision to bat first went horribly wrong for the Challengers as KKR packed them for a mere 92 in 19 overs.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and star all-rounder Andre Russell completely dominated the proceedings and never really allowed RCB batters to bounce back.

Chakravarthy proved why he was named in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup by displaying outstanding bowling. He picked up a three-wicket haul for just 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs. The right-armer got rid of Glenn Maxwell (10), Sachin Baby (7) and Wanindu Hasaranga (0).

Similarly, Russell also bagged three scalps for just nine runs in 3 overs. Russell sent back Srikar Bharat (16), AB de Villiers (0), Mohammed Siraj (8). Apart from Chakravarthy and Russell, Lockie Ferguson also shined with the ball, picking up two wickets for 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the two-time champions chased down the paltry target in 10 overs with nine wickets in hand to register their third victory in the fourteenth season.

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave their side a flying start. The duo added 82 runs for the opening wicket and took the game away from RCB. While Gill missed out on his half-century by two runs, Iyer remained unbeaten on 41.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

You have to love the cool, matter of fact reaction from Varun Chakravarthy when he gets a big wicket. As if to say, I'm a bowler, it's my job, no big deal! Love watching him bowl. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2021

People are now figuring why Varun Chakravarthy is in that World Cup squad. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 20, 2021

AB de Villiers v Andre Russell this season: 1st match – 36 (12), no wickets

2nd match – 0 (1), 1 wicket#IPL2021 #KKRvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 20, 2021

KKR's first IPL game (Kohli's IPL debut):

KKR's biggest win/RCB's biggest defeat in runs (140 runs) KKR's 200th IPL game (Kohli's 200th IPL game):

KKR's biggest win/RCB's biggest defeat in balls to spare (60 balls)#KKRvRCB #IPL2021 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 20, 2021

The three defeats in this season has shaved off a massive -3.297 from RCB's net run rate. Three of their five wins came by a margin under 10 runs. RCB's NRR of -0.706 is now the worst of all teams in #IPL2021 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 20, 2021

4-0-13-3 + 1 run-out for Varun Chakravarthy.

X-factor already??? — Harshit Bisht (@Rk_Harshit) September 20, 2021

Largest IPL victories by balls remaining in chase:-

For KKR

60 – vs RCB at Abu Dhabi, today

37 – vs RR at Kolkata, 2011

37 – vs RR at Jaipur, 2019 Against RCB

60 – by KKR at Abu Dhabi, today

42 – by RR at Abu Dhabi, 2014

37 – by GL at Bangalore, 2017#IPL2021 #RCBvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 20, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy would surely be in India’s XI, especially against the top sides during the T20 World Cup. The mystery surrounding his bowling would mean India will more likely use him in big games. He’s just destroyed #RCB here. #VarunChakravarthy #RCBvKKR #KKRvRCB — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) September 20, 2021

RCB making charity donation based on their 8 boundaries and 1 wicket. #IPL pic.twitter.com/ULJm317BqQ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 20, 2021

RCB should change their slogan from "ee sala cup namde" to "cricket is the real winner". #IPL — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 20, 2021

#KKR moves to number 5 in the points table in #IPL2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2021