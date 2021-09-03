Twitter reactions: Avishka Fernando’s ton guides Sri Lanka to victory over South Africa in 1st ODI

  • Avishka Fernando scored his third ODI century to propel Sri Lanka to 300 for 9.

  • Sri Lankan bowlers restricted the Proteas at 286-6.

Avishka Fernando (Pic Source: Twitter)
Sri Lanka edged past South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando played a scintillating knock of 118 from just 115 deliveries to set up a morale-boosting victory for the hosts.

The Lankans posted 300-9 on the board in their allotted 50 overs after electing to bat first, with Fernando scoring his third ODI century.

The Proteas could manage only 286-6 despite their opener Aiden Markram scoring 96 off 90 balls and Rassie van der Dussen’s run-a-ball 59.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Saturday (September 04).

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 300-9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 118, Charith Asalanka 71; Keshav Maharaj 2/30) vs South Africa 286-6 in 50 overs (Aiden Markram 96, Rassie van der Dussen 59; Akila Dananjaya 2/65) by 14 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

