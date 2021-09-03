Twitter reactions: Avishka Fernando’s ton guides Sri Lanka to victory over South Africa in 1st ODI

Sri Lanka edged past South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando played a scintillating knock of 118 from just 115 deliveries to set up a morale-boosting victory for the hosts.

The Lankans posted 300-9 on the board in their allotted 50 overs after electing to bat first, with Fernando scoring his third ODI century.

The Proteas could manage only 286-6 despite their opener Aiden Markram scoring 96 off 90 balls and Rassie van der Dussen’s run-a-ball 59.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Saturday (September 04).

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 300-9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 118, Charith Asalanka 71; Keshav Maharaj 2/30) vs South Africa 286-6 in 50 overs (Aiden Markram 96, Rassie van der Dussen 59; Akila Dananjaya 2/65) by 14 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Thrilled for Avishka Fernando, a very exciting player with a huge future in all formats for @OfficialSLC.

Quality hundred to start the series 💯 #SLvSA #ODI — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 2, 2021

Hundred for Avishka Fernando – 100* from 106 balls including 7 fours and 2 sixes – Terrific knock against a very good South African bowling unit – one of the exciting talent from Sri Lanka. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021

Congratulations to Avishka Fernando on a truly outstanding 100. His 3rd in ODI cricket. Well played young man. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 2, 2021

Congratulations @OfficialSLC again well played @Avishka28 , charith and Great team work in the field guys!! Let’s keep it going #SLvSA — Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) September 2, 2021

Third ODI century for Avishka Fernando. Upped the tempo after his half-century. Took only 31 balls from 50 to 100. pic.twitter.com/B6Cu63xYKE — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) September 2, 2021

That's a good win. A really good win for @OfficialSLC. Outstanding innings from @Avishka28 Little bit of luck with the Bavuma injury, but getting 300 at RPS should always be enough #SLvSA — Shanaka Amarasinghe (@ShanakaScore) September 2, 2021

A promising partnership since school days. 🔥 Photo credits: ThePapare #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/To7Vs8mwrJ — Sakun (@Sakun_SD) September 2, 2021

Avishka Fernando won the Man Of the Match award for his brilliant 118 runs.

Congratulations 🙏 #LKA #SriLanka #SLvSA #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jJZnGc9pmA — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) September 2, 2021

A well deserved well played win for @OfficialSLC to start the series and SA tour… now to keep the momentum going.. #SLvSA — Ahamed Nishadh (@ahamednishadh) September 2, 2021

SRI LANKA WIN 🇱🇰 Up the Lions 🦁 #SLvSA — Rob Lewis (@elitebandwagon) September 2, 2021