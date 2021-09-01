Twitter reactions: Bangladesh skittle out New Zealand for their joint-lowest total in T20 cricket

  • Batting first, New Zealand were bundled out for just 60.

  • In response, Bangladesh lost their openers early before reaching the total steadily.

Bangladesh thrash New Zealand in 1st T20I (Pic Source: Twitter)
Bangladesh registered their first win over New Zealand in T20 internationals on Wednesday, skittling out the Tom Latham-led side for a paltry 60 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit 25 off 33 as Bangladesh chased down the set target in 15 overs with seven wickets in hand. With this win, the hosts have also taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After opting to bat, the Blackcaps could not compete against the Tigers bowling attack. On the sluggish track, seamer Mustafizur Rahman took three for just 13 runs and helped his side in restricting New Zealand for their joint-lowest T20I total.

Lowest T20I totals for New Zealand:

  • 60 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka in 2021
  • 60 vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram in 2014
  • 80 vs Pakistan, Christchurch in 2010
  • 81 vs Sri Lanka, Lauderhill in 2010

Skipper Latham and Henry Nicholls scored 18 each while the rest of the Kiwi batters failed to reach double digits.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 60 in 16.5 overs (Tom Latham 18, Henry Nicholls 18; Nasum Ahmed 2/5, Shakib Al Hasan 2/10, Mustafizur Rahman 3/13, Mohammad Saifuddin 2/7) lost to Bangladesh 62-3 in 15 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 25; Ajaz Patel 1/7) by seven wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

