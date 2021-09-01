Twitter reactions: Bangladesh skittle out New Zealand for their joint-lowest total in T20 cricket

Bangladesh registered their first win over New Zealand in T20 internationals on Wednesday, skittling out the Tom Latham-led side for a paltry 60 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit 25 off 33 as Bangladesh chased down the set target in 15 overs with seven wickets in hand. With this win, the hosts have also taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After opting to bat, the Blackcaps could not compete against the Tigers bowling attack. On the sluggish track, seamer Mustafizur Rahman took three for just 13 runs and helped his side in restricting New Zealand for their joint-lowest T20I total.

Lowest T20I totals for New Zealand:

60 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka in 2021

60 vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram in 2014

80 vs Pakistan, Christchurch in 2010

81 vs Sri Lanka, Lauderhill in 2010

Skipper Latham and Henry Nicholls scored 18 each while the rest of the Kiwi batters failed to reach double digits.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 60 in 16.5 overs (Tom Latham 18, Henry Nicholls 18; Nasum Ahmed 2/5, Shakib Al Hasan 2/10, Mustafizur Rahman 3/13, Mohammad Saifuddin 2/7) lost to Bangladesh 62-3 in 15 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 25; Ajaz Patel 1/7) by seven wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

First ever win for Bangladesh in T20Is against New Zealand.#BANvNZ #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/qJsuYvLnq1 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 1, 2021

Forget Hundred, T20Is in Bangladesh is a format on its own!!! — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 1, 2021

Congrats Ban for winning the first T-20I match against NZ & that too for the first time. They won it by 7 wickets. Good bowling by the bowlers. Hope to win all matches. #BANvsNZ — Nasreen🧕🇧🇩 (@NA__SR__EEN3) September 1, 2021

@BLACKCAPS Planning a tour without most of their first choice players on Asian soil against @BCBtigers is going to make this their disastrous campaign #BANvNZ — Prishi kumar (@tweetprishi) September 1, 2021

Well played Bangladesh 👏👏

Doesn't matter it's a B or C team a win is a win #BANvsNZ — 🐐 🔥 👑 (@VK_FAN_FOREVER) September 1, 2021

What is the point of this #BANvNZ t20 series on compitation POV! Its like Young Boys played against @ManUtd. — RaFi (@ChunkOfCoal9) September 1, 2021

@BCBtigers have now won against every opposition (except South Africa) whom they've played at least two T20Is.#BANvsNZ — AHM Nayeem (@AhmNayeem49) September 1, 2021

2 wickets for 10runs with ball and 25runs from 33 balls with 2fours and won MOM @Sah75official ❤️❤️#BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/8HUJFT4glc — shakhawat hossain (@shakhawatjiqu) September 1, 2021