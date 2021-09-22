Twitter reactions: Clinical Delhi Capitals trump Sunrisers Hyderabad in reverse fixture of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. With the victory, DC have climbed to the top spot in the points table.

Chasing a paltry target of 135, the Capitals started badly after losing opener Prithvi Shaw for just 11 runs in the third over. But SRH failed to capitalise on the early success as Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer took the game away by forming a crucial 52-runs partnership that took the game away from the Sunrisers.

Dhawan was looking in good touch but fell for 42 from 37 deliveries while trying to whack Rashid Khan in the square leg region. But Iyer kept on tickling the scoreboard and got tremendous support from DC captain Rishabh Pant. The duo put together a match-winning 67 runs stand for the third wicket to take their side over the finish line. Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 while Pant stayed not out on 35.

Earlier, Delhi bowlers put up a dominating show to restrict the Sunrisers to 134/9 in their allotted 20 overs. SRH lost opener David Warner (0) on the third ball of the innings without any runs on the board.

Then, Wriddhiman Saha and captain Kane Williamson added 29 runs for the second wicket before Kagiso Rabada sent back Saha for 18. Soon Axar Patel joined the party to dismiss Williamson (18), who formed a 31 runs partnership with Manish Pandey (17) for the third wicket. Just a run later, SRH also lost Pandey.

Pandey’s dismissal opened the floodgates as the Sunrisers kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Rabada picked up a three-wicket haul for 37 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

However, Anrich Nortje and Patel were the pick of the bowlers for DC. While Nortje bagged a couple of scalps for just 12 runs in 4 overs, Patel also picked up two wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs. Abdul Samad, with 28 off 21 balls, was the top scorer for Sunrisers.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The lads are on 🔥 @DelhiCapitals keep going 🤞🏼#DelhiCapitals — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 22, 2021

Delhi capitals team to beat now and in the future… #IPL2021 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 22, 2021

Looks like a very taxing day for #SRH. They would need someone to play like #RuturajGaikwad if they have to stay alive… #SRHvsDC #IPL2021 #ProGyaan — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 22, 2021

Delhi Capitals. Well played! Great to see Shreyas back. Rishabh’s pull shots. Gabbar on fire. Bowlers stifling SRH’s runs. Punter shadow batting in the dugout. Great stuff all round. Now good night 😄 #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/0kcgr9AUJY — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 22, 2021

💙A Perfect 6 from Shreyas to give us the 2 Points💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvSRH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 22, 2021

Ab Dilli door nahi. Well played, Delhi Capitals — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 22, 2021

Dominant @DelhiCapitals seal a comfortable win! 👌 👌 The @RishabhPant17-led unit register their 7th win of the #VIVOIPL & move to the top of the Points Table. 👏 👏 #DCvSRH Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/15qsacH4y4 pic.twitter.com/5CAkMtmlzu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2021

🏏😎 THE DOMINANCE CONTINUES! Led by Shikhar Dhawan with the bat, the DC batsmen have comfortably chased down the target to defeat SRH 👊 📷 IPL • #shikhardhawan #SRHvDC #DCvSRH #ipl2021 #ipl #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/GHPAvcaDFP — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 22, 2021

To be honest, Hyderabad seem to be already looking at the mega auction next year: both, the players and the franchise #DCvSRH — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 22, 2021