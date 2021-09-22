Twitter reactions: Clinical Delhi Capitals trump Sunrisers Hyderabad in reverse fixture of IPL 2021

  • Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Wednesday.

  • With the win, DC acquired the top spot in the points table

Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. With the victory, DC have climbed to the top spot in the points table.

Chasing a paltry target of 135, the Capitals started badly after losing opener Prithvi Shaw for just 11 runs in the third over. But SRH failed to capitalise on the early success as Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer took the game away by forming a crucial 52-runs partnership that took the game away from the Sunrisers.

Dhawan was looking in good touch but fell for 42 from 37 deliveries while trying to whack Rashid Khan in the square leg region. But Iyer kept on tickling the scoreboard and got tremendous support from DC captain Rishabh Pant. The duo put together a match-winning 67 runs stand for the third wicket to take their side over the finish line. Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 while Pant stayed not out on 35.

Earlier, Delhi bowlers put up a dominating show to restrict the Sunrisers to 134/9 in their allotted 20 overs. SRH lost opener David Warner (0) on the third ball of the innings without any runs on the board.

Then, Wriddhiman Saha and captain Kane Williamson added 29 runs for the second wicket before Kagiso Rabada sent back Saha for 18. Soon Axar Patel joined the party to dismiss Williamson (18), who formed a 31 runs partnership with Manish Pandey (17) for the third wicket. Just a run later, SRH also lost Pandey.

Pandey’s dismissal opened the floodgates as the Sunrisers kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Rabada picked up a three-wicket haul for 37 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

However, Anrich Nortje and Patel were the pick of the bowlers for DC. While Nortje bagged a couple of scalps for just 12 runs in 4 overs, Patel also picked up two wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs. Abdul Samad, with 28 off 21 balls, was the top scorer for Sunrisers.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

