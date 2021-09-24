Twitter Reactions: CSK thrash RCB by 6 wickets; inch closer to IPL 2021 playoffs

  • Chennai Super Kings registered a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

  • Back to back wins for CSK in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina (Pic Source: Twitter)
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) regained the top spot in the standings with an emphatic win over Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 35th match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 157 for victory, CSK started their innings on a very strong note, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) who added 71 runs for the opening wicket. RCB captain Kohli took a brilliant catch diving forward off Yuzvendra Chahal to send Gaikwad back to the dugout.

Soon, Glenn Maxwell struck on his first ball of the over and removed the dangerous looking du Plessis. Moeen Ali (23) and Ambati Rayudu (32) then steadied CSK’s chase and took them close to the target. Current ‘Purple Cap’ holder Harshal Patel picked both the wickets as RCB eyed a late comeback. However, Suresh Raina (17*) and Dhoni (11*) took their side over the finish line.

CSK now need to win just one game to qualify for the playoffs. They will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 26.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, RCB openers – Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) – put on 111 runs for the first wicket, taking RCB total to 90 for no loss in 10 overs. But, RCB could manage just 156/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. The main reason being CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who returned with impressive figures of 3/24 in his quota of 4 overs. Seam bowler Shardul Thakur also bagged two wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

