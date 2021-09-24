Twitter Reactions: CSK thrash RCB by 6 wickets; inch closer to IPL 2021 playoffs

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) regained the top spot in the standings with an emphatic win over Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 35th match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 157 for victory, CSK started their innings on a very strong note, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) who added 71 runs for the opening wicket. RCB captain Kohli took a brilliant catch diving forward off Yuzvendra Chahal to send Gaikwad back to the dugout.

Soon, Glenn Maxwell struck on his first ball of the over and removed the dangerous looking du Plessis. Moeen Ali (23) and Ambati Rayudu (32) then steadied CSK’s chase and took them close to the target. Current ‘Purple Cap’ holder Harshal Patel picked both the wickets as RCB eyed a late comeback. However, Suresh Raina (17*) and Dhoni (11*) took their side over the finish line.

CSK now need to win just one game to qualify for the playoffs. They will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 26.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, RCB openers – Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) – put on 111 runs for the first wicket, taking RCB total to 90 for no loss in 10 overs. But, RCB could manage just 156/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. The main reason being CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who returned with impressive figures of 3/24 in his quota of 4 overs. Seam bowler Shardul Thakur also bagged two wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

CSK is rocking it. Romba Nalla . Absolutely Brilliant use of Bowlers from Dhoni and a comfortable chase for Chennai.

Deja Vu with Dhoni and Raina finishing it. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/kPd51qjB8g — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2021

#CSK – W W W W W Any Guesses!?#RCBvCSK #IPL2021 — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) September 24, 2021

Thala 🤝 Chinna Thala Finish.! 🏁#WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁 — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 24, 2021

Just one win away from qualifying #CSK top run continues. #IPL2021 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2021

Congrats CSK! Very well played. RCBians, it’s not our day, we’ve got some things work out but it ain’t over. #RCBvCSK — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 24, 2021

September 24, 2007: MSD-led India scored 157 & won September 24, 2021: MSD-led CSK scored 157 & won@ChennaiIPL #RCBvCSK #CSK — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 24, 2021

The #CSK winning juggernaut continues 👍 Back to the top of the table again with 7/9 wins, 14 points👌 By 6 wkts & with 11 balls to spare Gaikwad, FAF, Ali, Rayudu, Raina, Dhoni all of them did their parts. Clinical win!#RCB needs to start winning again!#CSKvsRCB #IPL2021 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 24, 2021

24th Sep Dhoni as T20 Captain Result: Victory — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 24, 2021

Chennai Super Kings have now won 10 of their last 12 encounters with Royal Challengers Bangalore. This loss also extends RCB's losing stretch in the UAE to 7 consecutive matches.#IPL2021 #RCBvCSK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 24, 2021