Twitter reactions: CSK thrash SRH to secure birth in IPL 2021 playoffs

Posted On / /
  • Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

  • With the win, CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021.

Twitter reactions: CSK thrash SRH to secure birth in IPL 2021 playoffs
CSK beat SRH to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry target of 135, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave their side a flying start. The pair formed a tremendous 75 runs partnership for the opening wicket in 10 overs. Gaikwad, who is the second-highest run-getter for CSK this year, made 45 off 38 balls before SRH all-rounder Jason Holder dismissed him.

Soon, CSK lost Moeen Ali (17), Suresh Raina (2) and Du Plessis (41) in quick succession as SRH sent shockwaves to the Super Kings unit. But the low total wasn’t enough to help SRH bowlers take advantage.

Ambati Rayudu (16 no) and captain MS Dhoni (14 no) took the team over the finish line as CSK won the game by six wickets.

Earlier, a brilliant display by CSK bowlers restricted SRH at 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was the only highlight in Sunrisers, who scored 44 runs from 46 deliveries.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings. The Aussie pacer bagged a three-wicket haul while conceding only 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was also impressive with the ball, taking a couple of scalps for 17 runs in 4 overs.

