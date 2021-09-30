Twitter reactions: CSK thrash SRH to secure birth in IPL 2021 playoffs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry target of 135, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave their side a flying start. The pair formed a tremendous 75 runs partnership for the opening wicket in 10 overs. Gaikwad, who is the second-highest run-getter for CSK this year, made 45 off 38 balls before SRH all-rounder Jason Holder dismissed him.

Soon, CSK lost Moeen Ali (17), Suresh Raina (2) and Du Plessis (41) in quick succession as SRH sent shockwaves to the Super Kings unit. But the low total wasn’t enough to help SRH bowlers take advantage.

Ambati Rayudu (16 no) and captain MS Dhoni (14 no) took the team over the finish line as CSK won the game by six wickets.

Earlier, a brilliant display by CSK bowlers restricted SRH at 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was the only highlight in Sunrisers, who scored 44 runs from 46 deliveries.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings. The Aussie pacer bagged a three-wicket haul while conceding only 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was also impressive with the ball, taking a couple of scalps for 17 runs in 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Good old times. Good effort by the SunRisers to make a match out of it but Dhoni finishes off in style and Chennai qualify for the play-offs for the 11th time in 12 seasons. Outstanding #CSKvsSRH — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 30, 2021

#CSK have reached playoffs/semis for the 11th time in the 12 seasons they participated. #CSKvsSRH #IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 30, 2021

Vintage #csk and Qualifying to play offs. Good old story! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 30, 2021

Comeback Super Kings. First team to qualify for the playoffs after missing out on qualification for the first time last season. #CSK #SRHvCSK #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 30, 2021

Chennai Super Kings in the last four of an #IPL edition for the 11th time out of 12 attempts, the most by any side!

The only time they couldn't do so was in 2020 (finished 7th). And of course, #CSK did not participate in 2016 & 2017.#IPL2021 #IPLinUAE#CSKvsSRH #SRHvCSK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 30, 2021

Dhoni and a six to finish. The story isn't over yet….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2021

MS Dhoni's six takes CSK to the playoffs #CSKvSRH — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 30, 2021

Normalcy returns. Dhoni finishes off the game with a six. #CSK are into the playoffs. #IPL2021 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 30, 2021

🏏🥳 WHISTLE PODU! @ChennaiIPL have been on an unstoppable winning streak, and they become the first team to qualify for the playoffs in this edition ✨ 👀 Can they lift the IPL title this year? 📷 IPL • #CSKvSRH #SRHvCSK #CSK #SRH #ipl2021 #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/HeedYDVw9r — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 30, 2021

Knocked the playoffs door throughout the last season, broke it down before anyone this season. Comeback Super Kings (learning from Starsports). #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 30, 2021