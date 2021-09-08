Twitter reactions: Debutant Maheesh Theekshana stars as Sri Lanka clinch series-decider against South Africa

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Sri Lanka defeated South Africa in the 3rd ODI to seal the series.

  • Charith Asalanka was named 'Player of the series'.

Twitter reactions: Debutant Maheesh Theekshana stars as Sri Lanka clinch series-decider against South Africa
Sri Lanka beat South Africa in ODI series (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Sri Lanka thrashed South Africa in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) to seal the series 2-1 on Tuesday. Debutant spinner Maheesh Theekshana lit up the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to help his team register a massive 78-run victory over the Proteas.

Theekshana picked up a four-wicket haul for just 37 runs in his quota of 10 overs as the hosts bundled out the Keshav Maharaj-led side for a mere 125 runs. The right-armer sent back the likes of Janneman Malan (18), Heinrich Klaasen (22), Kagiso Rabada (8) and Maharaj (15) to complete his four wickets in the game.

Apart from Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera bagged a couple of scalps each. While Hasaranga picked up two wickets for 32 runs in 8 overs, Chameera conceded 16 runs in 4 overs to bag two scalps.

Earlier, the Islanders posted 203/9 on the scoreboard in their allotted 50 overs. Charith Asalanka was the top scorer for his team, contributing 47 runs off 71 balls with the help of two boundaries. Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Chameera (29) also made valuable runs to take their team to a competitive total.

For the visitors, Maharaj (3/38) picked up three wickets while George Linde (2/32) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/31) bagged a couple of scalps each.

Chameera was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round (29 runs with the bat and 2 wickets with the ball) contribution in the game. Similarly, Asalanka was chosen as ‘Player of the Series’ for finishing the series as leading run-getter. He made 196 runs in three ODIs at an impressive average of 65.33 with two half-centuries.

“Always nice to be man of the series in an international tournament. My first. Made a plan to work singles, enjoyed that. My role in the team is to bat longer. Were looking at 230-240. After Hasaranga got out, I felt 210 was a good score on this pitch,” said Asalanka after the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Sri Lanka, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement