Twitter reactions: Delhi Capitals crush Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs; qualifies for IPL 2021 playoffs

  • Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in Match 36 of IPL 2021.

  • The Capitals have qualified for the playoffs with this win.

DC beat RR to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs (Image Source: Twitter)
On Saturday afternoon, Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Chasing 155 for victory, the Royals could only manage to score 121/6, losing the contest by 33 runs. Captain Sanju Samson was the top-scorer for Rajasthan. He scored 70 runs from 53 balls, including eight fours and a six.

DC pacer Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Avesh Khan (1/29), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/20), Kagiso Rabada (1/26), Axar Patel (1/27) bagged one scalp apiece.

Batting first, the Capitals lost both openers Shikhar Dhawan (8) and Prithvi Shaw (10) early, but their middle-order contributed pretty well and took the total to 154/6. Former DC skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 43 off 32 balls.

Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer also shined with the bat making valuable contributions of 24 and 28, respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

