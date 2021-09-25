Twitter reactions: Delhi Capitals crush Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs; qualifies for IPL 2021 playoffs

On Saturday afternoon, Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Chasing 155 for victory, the Royals could only manage to score 121/6, losing the contest by 33 runs. Captain Sanju Samson was the top-scorer for Rajasthan. He scored 70 runs from 53 balls, including eight fours and a six.

DC pacer Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Avesh Khan (1/29), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/20), Kagiso Rabada (1/26), Axar Patel (1/27) bagged one scalp apiece.

Batting first, the Capitals lost both openers Shikhar Dhawan (8) and Prithvi Shaw (10) early, but their middle-order contributed pretty well and took the total to 154/6. Former DC skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 43 off 32 balls.

Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer also shined with the bat making valuable contributions of 24 and 28, respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Another win for Delhi Capitals and a very good one at that. Well played Rishabh and co 👏🏼 great stuff #DCvRR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 25, 2021

#DelhiCapitals is the team to beat in this #IPL2021 . Massive win despite scoring not a big total in #DCvRR game . In second match tonight, great to see #ChrisGayle in #PunjabKings . — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 25, 2021

Top class innings from Sanju Samson. The gulf between him and the other batsmen has been there to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2021

DC win by 33 runs. 😪 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 25, 2021

What a sensational bowling effort from @DelhiCapitals to defend this. Total bowling unit with all 5 wicket taking bowlers. Great stuff from them. @gargi_rastogi06 get ready with another song at night. @TrishaGhosal ensure she has the guitar!! @RajarshiGupta_8 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 25, 2021

Since start of IPL 2016, 55 batters have faced 500 balls. David Miller is in 54th position in terms of SR and 52nd in terms of Avg. There are more overseas options that could have been tried in this period. Nothing much to lose I would like to believe. #DCvRR — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 25, 2021