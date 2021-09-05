Twitter reactions: England openers hold fort after Shardul-Pant help India set 368 runs target in Oval Test

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed looked solid in England's chase on Day 4 of Oval Test.

  • Earlier, India posted 466 runs in their second innings to give England a target of 368 runs.

Twitter reactions: England openers hold fort after Shardul-Pant help India set 368 runs target in Oval Test
England vs India, Day 4 (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed started cautiously after India set a target of 368 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London. Burns and Hameed put together 77 runs for the first wicket in 32 overs, still needing 291 runs to win the contest.

As expected, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled the maximum 13 overs in the last session but failed to get a wicket. Jadeja tried to explore the rough patch, but lack of accuracy allowed English batters to go on. Jaddu conceded 28 runs and bowled four maidens.

Earlier, Team India dominated the proceedings, especially with their lower middle-order. Captain Virat Kohli looked in good touch but missed scoring his third fifty in this series by six runs after nicking Moeen Ali to first slip at 44 runs.

After Kohli’s dismissal, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and first-innings star Shardul Thakur decided to give their side huge support. The pair went on to form a crucial 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket to keep the momentum with the visitors.

Thakur continued from where he left in the first innings and smashed another half-century in the match. Similarly, Pant also looked in a good run giving hints of his came back as he hit a vital fifty. England captain Joe Root broke the partnership by dismissing Thakur for 60 runs, and soon Moeen removed Pant to bring back England in the game.

However, the touring side again made a comeback as their tailenders stood tall and made some valuable runs down the order to take the team’s total to 466 runs before getting all out. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah scored 25 and 24 runs, respectively, as India provided 368 runs target for England to win the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: England, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement