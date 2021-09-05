Twitter reactions: England openers hold fort after Shardul-Pant help India set 368 runs target in Oval Test

England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed started cautiously after India set a target of 368 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London. Burns and Hameed put together 77 runs for the first wicket in 32 overs, still needing 291 runs to win the contest.

As expected, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled the maximum 13 overs in the last session but failed to get a wicket. Jadeja tried to explore the rough patch, but lack of accuracy allowed English batters to go on. Jaddu conceded 28 runs and bowled four maidens.

Earlier, Team India dominated the proceedings, especially with their lower middle-order. Captain Virat Kohli looked in good touch but missed scoring his third fifty in this series by six runs after nicking Moeen Ali to first slip at 44 runs.

After Kohli’s dismissal, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and first-innings star Shardul Thakur decided to give their side huge support. The pair went on to form a crucial 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket to keep the momentum with the visitors.

Thakur continued from where he left in the first innings and smashed another half-century in the match. Similarly, Pant also looked in a good run giving hints of his came back as he hit a vital fifty. England captain Joe Root broke the partnership by dismissing Thakur for 60 runs, and soon Moeen removed Pant to bring back England in the game.

However, the touring side again made a comeback as their tailenders stood tall and made some valuable runs down the order to take the team’s total to 466 runs before getting all out. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah scored 25 and 24 runs, respectively, as India provided 368 runs target for England to win the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What a Test match .. Genuine chance for both teams to win .. If Ashwin was playing England would have no chance .. Without they certainly have a chance .. What a GREAT test series this has been .. !! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 5, 2021

It's Stumps on Day 4 of The Oval Test! England move to 77/0 after #TeamIndia secured a 367-run lead. #ENGvIND See you all tomorrow for what could be a fascinating Day 5. Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk pic.twitter.com/lP913ihEMd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

This is the first time 6 or more Indian players scored 40+ runs in their second innings of a Test match. Rohit 127

Rahul 46

Pujara 61

Kohli 44

Pant 50

Shardul 60#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 5, 2021

Shardul Thakur becomes the fourth Indian No.8 or lower to score 50+ in both innings of a Test match. Only Harbhajan, Bhuvi Kumar, and Saha (who's not a true 8). — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) September 5, 2021

India bowled out for 466, the last four wickets causing so much pain to England that it could cause them damage while batting now too. Otherwise, match set up beautifully: 367 to get for England to win, 10 wickets for India to win, with enough overs for both sides — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 5, 2021

After Day 4 of the 4th Test with series at 1-1 this Test is evenly poised. All results are possible on Day 5. What an engrossing Test series! Test series is such a brilliant format. Long live Test cricket — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 5, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah, the leader of the bowling attack, having a chat with his pace colleagues as India walk off. A lot of focus on Jadeja’s role, but it might well come down to Bumrah & Co to find ways to win this Test for their team #EngvIND pic.twitter.com/CNDakvDZXL — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 5, 2021

What a Test this one is turning out to be. Still feel India should be able to win but the last day will be how patient you are #INDvENG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 5, 2021

What a day at The Oval. Tomorrow should be special. #ENGvIND — Neal Foulds (@fouldsy147) September 5, 2021

Stumps on Day 4: – England needs 291 runs.

– India needs 10 wickets. An exciting day on cards at Oval on Day five for all cricket fans. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 5, 2021