Twitter reactions: Evin Lewis’ stunning batting powers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to final of CPL 2021

  • St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 7 wickets.

  • Evin Lewis was named 'Player of the Match for his sensational batting performance.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Guyana Amazon Warriors to reach CPL 2021 final (Image Source: Twitter)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) secured a place in the final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a brilliant seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at Warner Park in Basseterre on Tuesday.

Put to bat first, the Warriors posted 178/9 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Brandon King and Chandrapaul Maharaj contributed with 27 runs each, while skipper Nicholas Pooran made 26 off 14 balls with the help of one four and three sixes.

However, Shimron Hetmyer ended up as a top-scorer for the Warriors. He scored a crucial 45 from 20 deliveries, including six boundaries. For the Patriots, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Fawad Ahmed both bowled superbly. While Jaggesar picked up two scalps for 19 runs in 4 overs, Fawad bagged a couple of wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs.

In reply, the Patriots opened the innings with power-hitter Chris Gayle, who laid the platform for a successful chase, before Evin Lewis then took charge and steered his side to a memorable victory. Gayle scored a quick fire 42 from 27 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

On the other hand, Lewis remained unbeaten on a 39-balls 77 run knock to take his team over the finish line. He smashed eight sixes and three fours during his match-winning performance with the willow.

The Dwayne Bravo-led side chased down the target in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Lewis was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his spectacular batting.

“I wanted a rest (in the previous game) and wanted to come back fresh. It helps having Gayle, as we both like to go after it from the start. He (Bravo) told me to bat deep and ensure that I finish the match,” said Lewis after the match.

