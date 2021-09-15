Twitter reactions: Evin Lewis’ stunning batting powers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to final of CPL 2021

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) secured a place in the final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a brilliant seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at Warner Park in Basseterre on Tuesday.

Put to bat first, the Warriors posted 178/9 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Brandon King and Chandrapaul Maharaj contributed with 27 runs each, while skipper Nicholas Pooran made 26 off 14 balls with the help of one four and three sixes.

However, Shimron Hetmyer ended up as a top-scorer for the Warriors. He scored a crucial 45 from 20 deliveries, including six boundaries. For the Patriots, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Fawad Ahmed both bowled superbly. While Jaggesar picked up two scalps for 19 runs in 4 overs, Fawad bagged a couple of wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs.

In reply, the Patriots opened the innings with power-hitter Chris Gayle, who laid the platform for a successful chase, before Evin Lewis then took charge and steered his side to a memorable victory. Gayle scored a quick fire 42 from 27 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

On the other hand, Lewis remained unbeaten on a 39-balls 77 run knock to take his team over the finish line. He smashed eight sixes and three fours during his match-winning performance with the willow.

The Dwayne Bravo-led side chased down the target in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Lewis was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his spectacular batting.

“I wanted a rest (in the previous game) and wanted to come back fresh. It helps having Gayle, as we both like to go after it from the start. He (Bravo) told me to bat deep and ensure that I finish the match,” said Lewis after the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

When it mattered all the experienced West Indies internationals led from the front and absolutely smashed Guyana. Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and DJ Bravo. There is no price on experience in this format…#CPL21 #GAWvSKNP — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) September 14, 2021

Most Sixes in a CPL Season: Evin Lewis 38*, 2021

Chris Gayle 37, 2016

Chris Gayle 33, 2015

Brandon King 32, 2019

Evin Lewis 31, 2017#CPL21 #GAWvSKNP — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 14, 2021

#GAWvSKNP Patriots blast their way into the Finals 💥 Patriots will meet the Kings in the #CPL21 Finals🏆as they win by 7️⃣ wickets. End of Match GAW 178/9 (20) Hetmyer 45*; Jaggesar 2/19.

SKNP 181/3 (17.5) Lewis 77*, Gayle 42; Smith 2/48.#WIPlayers #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/6CqklhtBrA — WIPA (@wiplayers) September 14, 2021

Evin Lewis show in CPL semi-final, leading run-scorer of the season and he smashed unbeaten 77 runs from just 39 balls including 3 fours & 8 sixes while chasing 179 runs and St Kitts qualified into the final. #CPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 14, 2021

Evin Lewis in this CPL 2021 so far:- 6(8).

62(39).

30(28).

39(27).

19(11).

73(42).

7(5).

5(4).

102*(52).

77*(39) in Semifinal. Most Runs scorer, Most 50+ scores, Joint Most 100, Most 6s, 2nd Most 4s, 2nd Best Strike Rate (164.72). – Incredible Performance by Lewis. #CPL21 pic.twitter.com/WfY6WmDmJe — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 15, 2021

Evin Lewis just sort of getting disregarded by top level T20 teams because [insert reason I don't know] is silly, isn't it. Gun — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 14, 2021