Twitter reactions: Harshal Patel’s magnificent hat-trick propels RCB to stunning win over MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell were the main attractions for RCB behind the comprehensive win over the defending champions.

Harshal shined with the ball and picked up his maiden hat-trick in the cash-rich league. The right armer sent back Hardik Pandya (3), Kieron Pollard (7) and Rahul Chahar (0) in successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

Most wickets by an uncapped player in a season:

23 – Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB, 2015)

– Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB, 2015) 23 – Harshal Patel (RCB, 2021)*

– Harshal Patel (RCB, 2021)* 21 – Sreenath Aravind (RCB, 2011)

– Sreenath Aravind (RCB, 2011) 21 – Siddarth Kaul (SRH, 2018)

Eventually, MI were all-out for 111 in 18.1 overs despite a great start. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost 10 wickets for 54 runs after 57 for no loss at one stage.

Earlier, RCB posted 165/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a remarkable knock by Maxwell. The Aussie justified his million-dollar contract with his all-round performance.

Maxwell scored 56 from 37 deliveries to help his side reach a respectable total. Then with the ball, the Victorian picked up a couple of scalps for 23 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Apart from Maxi, RCB skipper Virat Kohli continued his good form and smashed yet another fifty. He made 51 off 42 balls and also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Purple patel. Hattrick patel Outstanding use of variation by Harshal patel. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2021

#HarshalPatel you beauty! Indian team main aane ke liye aise hi darwaza khatkhataya jata hai! #RCBvMI #MIvsRCB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 26, 2021

This is a great result for @RCBTweets. I think they have done enough to qualify. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2021

Superb from @RCBTweets Virat some perfect bowling changes tonight and @yuzi_chahal @Gmaxi_32 Harshal and @mdsirajofficial responded to the captains call superbly. Mumbai is all of a sudden staring at a underwhelming middle order. Badly need answers. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 26, 2021

9 for 44 from Harshal Patel v MI in 2021 includes a five-wicket haul & a hat-trick too — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 26, 2021

Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh Actually a bowling list. These were the players who took an IPL hat-trick outside India, until Harshal Patel today.#IPL2021 #MIvRCB — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 26, 2021

Harshal Patel now has a fifer and a hattrick against MI in the same season. 🔥🔥🔥 The Purple Cap isn’t going anywhere. 😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2021 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/YYOj4mEdBy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 26, 2021

What a season this has been for Harshal Patel. He's grown and used his skills perfectly on these decks. Superb stuff. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 26, 2021

RCB win by 54 runs!! Fantastic bowling from RCB and especially Harshal Patel with 4-17, including that hat-trick #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/Zc3hCnLSDA — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) September 26, 2021