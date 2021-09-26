Twitter reactions: Harshal Patel’s magnificent hat-trick propels RCB to stunning win over MI

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs.

  • Harshal Patel bagged the first hat-trick of his IPL career.

Harshal Patel takes RCB to big win over MI in IPL 2021 (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell were the main attractions for RCB behind the comprehensive win over the defending champions.

Harshal shined with the ball and picked up his maiden hat-trick in the cash-rich league. The right armer sent back Hardik Pandya (3), Kieron Pollard (7) and Rahul Chahar (0) in successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

Most wickets by an uncapped player in a season:

  • 23 – Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB, 2015)
  • 23 – Harshal Patel (RCB, 2021)*
  • 21 – Sreenath Aravind (RCB, 2011)
  • 21 – Siddarth Kaul (SRH, 2018)

Eventually, MI were all-out for 111 in 18.1 overs despite a great start. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost 10 wickets for 54 runs after 57 for no loss at one stage.

Earlier, RCB posted 165/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a remarkable knock by Maxwell. The Aussie justified his million-dollar contract with his all-round performance.

Maxwell scored 56 from 37 deliveries to help his side reach a respectable total. Then with the ball, the Victorian picked up a couple of scalps for 23 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Apart from Maxi, RCB skipper Virat Kohli continued his good form and smashed yet another fifty. He made 51 off 42 balls and also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

