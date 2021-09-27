Twitter reactions: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson shine in SRH’s emphatic win over RR – IPL 2021

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

  • Jason Roy smashed a remarkable fifty on his debut game for SRH.

SRH beat RR by 7 wickets in IPL 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their second win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 165, debutant Jason Roy and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha took Sunrisers to a flying start. The pair added 57 runs in just five overs before Saha got out. But, Roy continued the domination and reached his first half-century of the cash-rich league for the ‘Orange Army’.

Roy put together a crucial 57-run stand with skipper Kane Williamson for the second wicket before Chetan Sakariya sent him back to the dugout. Williamson, however, kept on tickling the scoreboard and got his team home by staying unbeaten on 51 off 41 balls.

Earlier, Sanju Samson was on absolute fire with the bat to take his side to a respectable total. Samson took SRH bowlers to the cleaners and played a breathtaking knock of 82 runs off 57 deliveries, including seven fours and three humungous sixes.

Apart from the captain, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 off 23) and middle-order batter Mahipal Lomror (29 not out) made valuable contributions to help Rajasthan post 164/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Jason Holder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the least expensive bowlers for the Sunrisers. While Holder gave away 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs, Bhuvneshwar conceded 28 runs in 4 overs and also picked up the prized scalp of RR opener Evin Lewis (6).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

