Twitter reactions: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson shine in SRH’s emphatic win over RR – IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their second win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 165, debutant Jason Roy and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha took Sunrisers to a flying start. The pair added 57 runs in just five overs before Saha got out. But, Roy continued the domination and reached his first half-century of the cash-rich league for the ‘Orange Army’.

Roy put together a crucial 57-run stand with skipper Kane Williamson for the second wicket before Chetan Sakariya sent him back to the dugout. Williamson, however, kept on tickling the scoreboard and got his team home by staying unbeaten on 51 off 41 balls.

Earlier, Sanju Samson was on absolute fire with the bat to take his side to a respectable total. Samson took SRH bowlers to the cleaners and played a breathtaking knock of 82 runs off 57 deliveries, including seven fours and three humungous sixes.

Apart from the captain, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 off 23) and middle-order batter Mahipal Lomror (29 not out) made valuable contributions to help Rajasthan post 164/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Jason Holder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the least expensive bowlers for the Sunrisers. While Holder gave away 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs, Bhuvneshwar conceded 28 runs in 4 overs and also picked up the prized scalp of RR opener Evin Lewis (6).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

#SRH may be out of playoffs race but they can definitely make other teams chances worse. And they did today in #SRHvRR #SRHvsRR game. Well played Jason Roy and Williamson. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 27, 2021

Talk about taking your chances…..@JasonRoy20 not missing out! Plus a little luck 🍀 #SRHvRR — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 27, 2021

Players with a 50+ score on IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad:- Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK, 2013

Jason Roy vs RR, today#IPL2021 #SRHvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 27, 2021

SRH win by 7 wickets. 😢 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. Brilliant batting performance by SRH, Jason Roy and Kane Williamson were amazing in the run chase. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2021