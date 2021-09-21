Twitter reactions: Kartik Tyagi seals a win for RR from jaws of defeat – IPL 2021

In an absolute nail-biting contest, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 186, Punjab got off to a flying start as the duo of KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal completely dominated the first half. Rahul and Mayank didn’t allow RR bowlers to pick early wickets by smashing quick runs at a tremendous run rate.

Mayank scored a terrific half-century as the pair formed a devastating 120 runs partnership for the opening wicket. As things were going out of Sanju Samson’s hand, RR bowlers bounced back by dismissing both the openers in quick succession.

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya drew the first blood by removing Kings skipper Rahul for one short of his fifty in the 12th over. Soon, Rahul Tewatia sent back Mayank in the very next over to reduce Punjab to 126/2.

Then, debutant Aiden Markram and explosive batter Nicholas Pooran stitched a crucial 57-run stand for the third wicket and almost pulled off the victory with four runs needed in the final over. However, Kartik Tyagi, who came to bowl the last over, turned things around by defending four runs and picking two wickets to guide Rajasthan to a thrilling win.

Earlier, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror helped RR score quick runs before Arshdeep Singh brought Punjab back into the game to restrict Rajasthan for 185.

Yashasvi scored 49 off 36 balls with the help of eight boundaries, including a couple of sixes. Similarly, Lomror also thrashed bowlers with a quickfire 17-ball 43 at a breathtaking strike rate of close to 253. Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone chipped in with valuable contributions of 36 and 25 to help Rajasthan reach a massive total.

Arshdeep performed outstandingly well to pick up a sensational five-wicket haul for 32 runs in his quota of 4 overs. The left-arm pacer bagged the prized scalps of Lewis, Livingstone and Lomror, along with cleaning up the tails in the form of Sakariya and Tyagi.

Apart from Arshdeep, senior pacer Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets in 4 overs while conceding only 21 runs. Debutant Adil Rashid, however, didn’t have a good outing with the ball. The England spinner ended up giving away 35 runs off his three overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

That was world class stuff from Kartik Tyagi. Absolutely brilliant #PBKSvRR — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 21, 2021

Wow! Defending 4 in the final over, giving away only 1.

Brilliant from Kartik Tyagi. Punjab can only blame themselves #PBKSvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 21, 2021

Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 21, 2021

Two no-balls missed. In the Mustafizur over. And #PBKS has lost the game by two runs. What good is technology if that doesn’t allow you to rectify a glaring error? #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2021

Kartik Tyagi had 4 runs to defend and he did it!!! Unbelievable death bowling! RR win!! #PBKSvRR — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) September 21, 2021

I cannot believe that last over !

Kartik Tyagi ne maara hai chakka jo Punjab na kar saka. IPL – I AM Possible League , coz anything is possible

Congratulations @rajasthanroyals – ab admin sach bolna socha toh nahin hoga tumne ki yeh hoga 🤷‍♀️#PBKSvRR #RoyalsFamily #IPL2021 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) September 21, 2021

An over for the ages from Kartik Tyagi! Defends 4 after the Fizz had delivered a 4 run over. Incredible finish. How could #PunjabKings mess this up! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2021

Losing from 10 needed off 15! Punjab has done it again. Reason why KL never smiles. #IPL — cricBC (@cricBC) September 21, 2021

Kartik Tyagi's speed is what most people point to re "raw materials", and it's true – he's the quickest of this Indian crop. The ability to nail those yorkers, with a bit of tail, is the effect of that pace – you can see why people are hyping him. He's just defended *four* — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 21, 2021

One of the most remarkable comebacks you'll ever see for Rajasthan Royals. 10 needed from 15 balls, 4 runs from 6 – and Punjab Kings couldn't get over the line. RR's WinViz was just 1% at the start of the over – and they've won. #IPL2021 #PBKSvRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 21, 2021

Today is the first time ever in IPL where all 10 wickets of an innings were picked by Indian bowlers. Shami 3 wkt

Porel 1 wkt

Arshdeep 5 wkt

Brar 1 wkt#IPL2021 #PBKSvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 21, 2021

Kings XI Punjab fans to Punjab Kings fans! pic.twitter.com/SXQw3ASP45 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 21, 2021

Still trying to make sense of what just happened! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7OGr9QAfaR — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 21, 2021