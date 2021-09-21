Twitter reactions: Kartik Tyagi seals a win for RR from jaws of defeat – IPL 2021

  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings in a last-over thriller on Tuesday.

  • Kartik Tyagi defended 4 runs in the final over and picked up two wickets.

Kartik Tyagi pulls off a stunning win for RR in IPL 2021 (Image Source: @IPLT20)
In an absolute nail-biting contest, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 186, Punjab got off to a flying start as the duo of KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal completely dominated the first half. Rahul and Mayank didn’t allow RR bowlers to pick early wickets by smashing quick runs at a tremendous run rate.

Mayank scored a terrific half-century as the pair formed a devastating 120 runs partnership for the opening wicket. As things were going out of Sanju Samson’s hand, RR bowlers bounced back by dismissing both the openers in quick succession.

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya drew the first blood by removing Kings skipper Rahul for one short of his fifty in the 12th over. Soon, Rahul Tewatia sent back Mayank in the very next over to reduce Punjab to 126/2.

Then, debutant Aiden Markram and explosive batter Nicholas Pooran stitched a crucial 57-run stand for the third wicket and almost pulled off the victory with four runs needed in the final over. However, Kartik Tyagi, who came to bowl the last over, turned things around by defending four runs and picking two wickets to guide Rajasthan to a thrilling win.

Earlier, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror helped RR score quick runs before Arshdeep Singh brought Punjab back into the game to restrict Rajasthan for 185.

Yashasvi scored 49 off 36 balls with the help of eight boundaries, including a couple of sixes. Similarly, Lomror also thrashed bowlers with a quickfire 17-ball 43 at a breathtaking strike rate of close to 253. Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone chipped in with valuable contributions of 36 and 25 to help Rajasthan reach a massive total.

Arshdeep performed outstandingly well to pick up a sensational five-wicket haul for 32 runs in his quota of 4 overs. The left-arm pacer bagged the prized scalps of Lewis, Livingstone and Lomror, along with cleaning up the tails in the form of Sakariya and Tyagi.

Apart from Arshdeep, senior pacer Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets in 4 overs while conceding only 21 runs. Debutant Adil Rashid, however, didn’t have a good outing with the ball. The England spinner ended up giving away 35 runs off his three overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

