Twitter Reactions: MI return to winning ways as they beat PBKS in Abu Dhabi – IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians (MI) returned to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi to end their three-match losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing a tricky target of 136, MI top-order struggled to put runs on the board as the reigning champions were reeling at 61 for 3 in the first ten overs.

But Saurabh Tiwary (45 off 37), Hardik Pandya (40* off 30) and Kieron Pollard (15 not out off 7) held their nerves and first rebuilt the innings before taking on the attack in the death overs to seal a win by the end of the 19th over.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Pollard claimed two wickets each as MI produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the KL Rahul-led PBKS to a below-par total.

Aiden Markram (42 off 29) was the top-scorer for Punjab as he shared a 61-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Deepak Hooda (28 off 26) to guide their side to 135/6 after being reduced to 48 for 4 in 7.3 overs.

With today’s win, MI have jumped two places to be placed fifth with 10 points on the IPL 2021 table.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Good win for #mi Heat is on points table. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 28, 2021

Coming back to competitive cricket after long and finishing it off in style 💙 Well played, Hardik 👏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/cIFhrI1DrE — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 28, 2021

A champion comeback from a champion team #Mi. As a cricketer I see the hunger in a player! Really impressed with #RaviBishnoi #PlayerForTheFuture #PBKSvsMI #IPL2021 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 28, 2021

🎆 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium 😍 HP and Polly sent it to all corners to take #MI 🏠#VIVOIPLisBack | #MIvPBKS | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/A4ZkkM8mVs — Hotstar Canada (@hotstarcanada) September 28, 2021