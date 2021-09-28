Twitter Reactions: MI return to winning ways as they beat PBKS in Abu Dhabi – IPL 2021

  • Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

  • The result also ended MI's losing streak in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (Pic Source: Twitter)
Mumbai Indians (MI) returned to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi to end their three-match losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing a tricky target of 136, MI top-order struggled to put runs on the board as the reigning champions were reeling at 61 for 3 in the first ten overs.

But Saurabh Tiwary (45 off 37), Hardik Pandya (40* off 30) and Kieron Pollard (15 not out off 7) held their nerves and first rebuilt the innings before taking on the attack in the death overs to seal a win by the end of the 19th over.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Pollard claimed two wickets each as MI produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the KL Rahul-led PBKS to a below-par total.

Aiden Markram (42 off 29) was the top-scorer for Punjab as he shared a 61-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Deepak Hooda (28 off 26) to guide their side to 135/6 after being reduced to 48 for 4 in 7.3 overs.

With today’s win, MI have jumped two places to be placed fifth with 10 points on the IPL 2021 table.

