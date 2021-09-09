Twitter reactions: Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman shine in Bangladesh’s series-clinching win over New Zealand

Bangladesh thrashed New Zealand by six wickets in the fourth T20I to take the unassailable 3-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

Chasing the paltry target of 94 runs, the hosts completed the match in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand. Although Bangladesh lost their three wickets for 35, but a few crucial partnerships helped them register the victory. Opener Mohammad Naim made a vital 29 runs before he met a run-out.

Captain Mahmudullah top-scored with unbeaten 43 runs off 48 balls with the help of one four and two sixes to get his team over the finish line. For the tourists, Ajaz Patel picked up two wickets for nine runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh packed New Zealand for a mere score of 93 runs in 19.3 overs. Nasum Ahmed was the pick of the bowler for the home team.

The left-arm spinner bagged a four-wicket haul for just 10 runs in his quota of 4 overs, including two maidens. Nasum dismissed both the openers Rachin Ravindra (0) and Finn Allen (12) before sending back Henry Nichols (1) and Colin de Grandhomme (0) to complete his four-fer.

Just like Nasum, pacer Mustafizur Rahman also shined with the ball, picking up as many as four scalps in 3.3 overs while conceding just 12 runs. Will Young, with 46 off 48 balls, was the top scorer for the Kiwis. Apart from Young, only captain Tom Latham (12) and Allen could reach double figures.

“It feels great to win the series, and I feel really happy. My skipper told me to back my strengths, dry the runs, and that’s what I did. There was a turn in the pitch, so I didn’t worry about variations, just stuck to the basics,” said Nasum after getting the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Bangladesh get home in the final over thanks to a captain’s knock from Mahmudullah (43* off 48).

Patel again a key threat with 2-9, while Ravindra conceded just 8 runs from his 4 overs. @BCBtigers claim the T20I series 3-1 with a game to go on Friday. #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/QGnThUsPy0 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 8, 2021

Cheapest 4+ wicket hauls in Bangladesh:

5/3 (3.3) – Rangana Herath v NZ, 2014WC

4/9 (3.4) – Shakib Al Hasan v AUS 2021

4/10 (4) – Nasum Ahmed v NZ 2021 👈 👈

4/11 – R Ashwin v AUS, 2014WC FOLLOW LIVE:

👉 https://t.co/K02LYA6bKS 👈#BANvNZ | #BANvsNZ — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) September 8, 2021

Bangladesh hold their nerves to win the fourth T20I against New Zealand with six wickets in hand! With the victory, they take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series 👏#BANvNZ | https://t.co/qMoI1PyxCA pic.twitter.com/BVHC6nD3c8 — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

Tough day 😢 Congrats 🇧🇩 for sealing the series 3-1 👏 By far the better side 👍🏽 Kudos Nasum Ahmed for his 🔥 spell of bowling 👏 Also I urge my fellow Blackcaps NOT to make excuses like the pitch or “C team”! Give credit to Bangladesh & own up to our mistakes#BANvsNZ #Cricket pic.twitter.com/mtOkB4ATji — sivy 🇳🇿 (@Sivy62) September 8, 2021