Twitter reactions: Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer steer KKR to dominating win over MI – IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) comprehensively defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 34th Match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Knight Riders continued from where they left in the previous game, dominating the proceedings throughout the course of the match. With the victory, KKR also replaced MI from the 4th position in the points table.

Chasing the target of 156, the two-time champions started tremendously as Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave their side a flying start. The duo added 40 runs in just three overs for the opening wicket before Jasprit Bumrah broke the attacking partnership by removing Gill for 13 runs.

But Iyer kept on tickling the scoreboard and soon reached the first half-century of his IPL career. He formed a crucial 88 runs partnership for the second wicket with Rahul Tripathi. Iyer fell for 53, but Tripathi continued his aggression.

Tripathi also scored a fifty and took his side over the finish line by smashing unbeaten 74 runs off just 42 balls. The right-handed batter slammed eight fours and three sixes during his match-winning knock.

Earlier, Mumbai posted 155/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Quinton de Kock shined with the willow and scored a crucial 55 from 42 deliveries with 4 fours and three sixes. Captain Rohit Sharma also made a valuable contribution of 33 off 30 balls, including four boundaries.

However, the middle-order failed to capitalise on the impressive start. Suryakumar Yadav (5), Ishan Kishan (14), Kieron Pollard (21), and Krunal Pandya (12) could not add vital runs down the order.

For KKR, the pace duo of Lockie Ferguson (2/27) and Prasidh Krishna (2/43) picked up two wickets each. Varun Chakravarthy was the least expensive bowler for his side, conceding only 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The #KKR before the break were unrecognisable from this team. They are in serious contention now for a play-off spot — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2021

Suddenly, KKR is a serious contender for play-off after two wins in a row. But, it is unusual for MI to see that #SuryakumarYadav , #ishankishan and #pandya brothers not contributing enough. #MivsKKR #KKRvsMI #KKRvMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 23, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer. Wow! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 23, 2021

https://twitter.com/benjonescricket/status/1441093180649181187

The last time an opponent chasing a target of 150+ won easily vs Mumbai Indians #MI was when Deccan Chargers (155/0 in 12 overs) won by 10 wickets chasing MI's 154/7 in 2008.

Gilchrist 109* in 47b, VVS Laxman 37* in 26b

Won with 48 balls to spare!#MIvsKKR #KKRvMI #IPL #IPL2021 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 23, 2021

The day of Venkatesh Iyer. 83, 109, 198… in domestic. And now in the Ipl. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 23, 2021

This is a huge win for @KKRiders yet against NRR gets a major boost. Opens up the entire points table. Will be a major scramble in the middle for play off spots. Fun of the @IPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 23, 2021

Huge win for KKR. Opens up the points table big time.

KKR move from second-last to top four in a matter of two games. With games against PBKS & SRH still in hand.#MIvsKKR — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 23, 2021



