Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul start strong as India aim to trim England’s lead

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • India reached 43/0 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the crease on Day 2 of 4th Test.

  • Earlier, England were bundled out for 290 in reply to India's 191.

Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul start strong as India aim to trim England’s lead
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul start positively (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started positively to keep England at bay in the last hour of play on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London.

Rohit and Rahul stayed unbeaten at 20 and 22 runs, respectively, to put 43 runs on the scoreboard before the officials announced the stumps.

Earlier, England were bundled out for 290 runs after Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes shined with the willow and smashed their respective half-centuries to help hosts take a vital 99-run lead.

Pope made 81 runs while Woakes contributed 50 runs to guide England’s comeback after a shaky start. Moeen Ali (35) and Jonny Bairstow (37) also added important runs along with Pope lower down the order.

For the visitors, pacer Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets for 76 runs, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets for 36 runs to keep India in the game.

Frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah also bagged a couple of scalps for 67 runs. Shardul Thakur (1/54) and Mohammed Siraj (1/42) took one wicket apiece.

During the game, Yadav accomplished a personal milestone as he became the sixth Indian pacer to complete the 150-wickets benchmark in the longest format. It happened when the right-armer dismissed nightwatchman Craig Overton for 1 in the second over of Day 2.

Most wickets in Test Cricket by Indian pace bowler:

  • 434 – Kapil Dev
  • 311 – Zaheer Khan
  • 311 – Ishant Sharma
  • 236 – Javagal Srinath
  • 195 – Mohammed Shami
  • 150 – Umesh Yadav*

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: India, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement