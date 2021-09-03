Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul start strong as India aim to trim England’s lead

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started positively to keep England at bay in the last hour of play on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London.

Rohit and Rahul stayed unbeaten at 20 and 22 runs, respectively, to put 43 runs on the scoreboard before the officials announced the stumps.

Earlier, England were bundled out for 290 runs after Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes shined with the willow and smashed their respective half-centuries to help hosts take a vital 99-run lead.

Pope made 81 runs while Woakes contributed 50 runs to guide England’s comeback after a shaky start. Moeen Ali (35) and Jonny Bairstow (37) also added important runs along with Pope lower down the order.

For the visitors, pacer Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets for 76 runs, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets for 36 runs to keep India in the game.

Frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah also bagged a couple of scalps for 67 runs. Shardul Thakur (1/54) and Mohammed Siraj (1/42) took one wicket apiece.

During the game, Yadav accomplished a personal milestone as he became the sixth Indian pacer to complete the 150-wickets benchmark in the longest format. It happened when the right-armer dismissed nightwatchman Craig Overton for 1 in the second over of Day 2.

Most wickets in Test Cricket by Indian pace bowler:

434 – Kapil Dev

311 – Zaheer Khan

311 – Ishant Sharma

236 – Javagal Srinath

195 – Mohammed Shami

150 – Umesh Yadav*

Here is how Twitter reacted:

India have clawed back into the game to an extent by not losing a wicket today. But there’s a mountain to climb still to save/win the match which is unlikely unless middle order finally wakes up — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 3, 2021

Good response from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. India 43-0 at stumps, a deficit of 56. Another very good Test. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 3, 2021

Sound and watchful beginning by India in the crucial 2nd innings. #indiavsEngland — Jatin Paranjape (@jats72) September 3, 2021

An excellent fightback by England had put them ahead in the game. India's primary target was for the openers to stay undefeated at close. That done, they need to overhaul the deficit for no loss. Then, we have a game! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2021

India has seen collapses in the last four Test innings. India has conceded 99 runs lead. But still there’s something about this team that makes you think that they’ll find a way to bounce back. And make a match of it. Perhaps, win it too. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2021

Bumrah fires a direct-hit and then assured three 99s at the same moment. ✔️99-run lead by England

✔️99th not-out of Anderson

✔️Bumrah would stay on 99 wickets for longer time#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 3, 2021

Game in the balance … 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 3, 2021

WinViz as it stands: England – 48%

India – 48%

Draw – 4%#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 3, 2021

An excellent little session that for India’s openers who played really well. They have reduced England’s lead to 57 without losing any wickets although Burns should have caught Rohit. This game is still very evenly poised indeed. Tomorrow should be fun #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) September 3, 2021