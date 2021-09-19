Twitter reactions: Ruturaj Gaikwad stars as CSK thrash MI in reverse fixture of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With the victory, CSK reached the top of the points table.

Opting to bat first, CSK had a dreadful start, losing four wickets for just 24 runs and Ambati Rayudu getting retired hurt after a ball from Adam Milne hit his elbow.

However, then opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took their side out of hot waters. The pair added a crucial stand of 81 runs for the fifth wicket before Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Jadeja.

But Ruturaj remained on the crease and dominated the proceedings in the latter half of the first innings. The right-handed batsman carried his bat through for an unbeaten 88 to help CSK post a competitive 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Ruturaj smashed 13 boundaries, including four sixes, during his stunning batting display. Dwayne Bravo also chipped in with a valuable 8-ball 23 runs down the order with the help of three maximums.

For MI, Trent Boult (2/35), Milne (2/21), and Bumrah (2/33) picked up a couple of wickets each. Rahul Chahar failed to bag any scalp but bowled pretty well, conceding 22 runs off four overs.

In reply, the defending champions only managed to reach 136/8, losing the contest by 20 runs. Saurabh Tiwary remained unbeaten on 50 off 40 balls, but he didn’t get enough support from other players, as except Sourabh, nobody was able to cross even the 20-run mark.

Deepak Chahar and Bravo were the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings. Chahar bowled brilliantly and bagged a couple of scalps for just 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Similarly, Bravo picked up a three-wicket haul for 25 runs in 4 overs. Josh Hazlewood (1/34) and Shardul Thakur (1/29) also shined and earned one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Ruturaj Gaikwad wow! Hats off. Everything was going haywire early and he stayed to play a fantastic knock. And what a recovery by CSK. #CSKvMI — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 19, 2021

For a young man of slight build and classical batting technique, Ruturaj Gaikwad has adapted very efficiently to T20 cricket. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 19, 2021

From 25/4 to winning the game. From finding at #7 in 2020 to topping the table right now. C in #CSK stands for Comeback. This is a stellar turnaround. #CSKvMI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2021

Guess, Ruturaj Gaikwad would be in a real minority when it comes to batsmen around the world who can claim to have swept both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for boundaries in the same innings #CSK #IPL2021 #CSKvMI — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 19, 2021

Highest score by CSK players against MI:-

88* – Gaikwad today

86* – M Hussey in 2013

83* – Raina in 2010

82* – Raina in 2013

81 – Hayden in 2008

81 – M Hussey in 2011 The top-5 list changes for the first time after eight years and Gaikwad is right at the top.#MIvCSK #IPL2021 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 19, 2021

24-4. Then Ruturaj. 156. And Then Mahi’s way of choking the rivals. What an amazing game this for @ChennaiIPL #CSKvMI #IPL2O21 @msdhoni — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 19, 2021

Terrific win by Chennai Super Kings as they come back to defeat Mumbai Indians after a dreadful start. Bowlers did extremely well but the star of the match has to be Ruturaj Gaikwad. A typical MS Dhoni-led CSK comeback. #CSKvMI #IPL2021 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) September 19, 2021

Csk's resilience won them this game. MI would be kicking themselves. The conditions suited their pace attack and the pacemen had put them on top. But ended up losing the game. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 19, 2021

How important was DJ Bravo's 23 off 8! Changed the momentum in favour of CSK. Credit to Ruturaj for playing one of the top knocks under pressure. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 19, 2021

On slightly slugginsh pitches, there is immense value in a batsman carrying his bat through the inning. Gaekwad setting the template for Chapter two of this IPL. — cricBC (@cricBC) September 19, 2021

RUTURAJ GAIKWAD! Witnessed one of the finest CSK knock tonight. Truly mood lifting man. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 19, 2021

Chennai Super Kings was 24 for 4 at the end of powerplay and then beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs – What a comeback by #CSK. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 19, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad's six of Jasprit Bumrah on the final ball. What a shot that was against the best death bowler of the league. pic.twitter.com/E4aP4KSEgS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2021