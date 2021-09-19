Twitter reactions: Ruturaj Gaikwad stars as CSK thrash MI in reverse fixture of IPL 2021

  • Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs on Sunday.

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad played a spectacular unbeaten knock of 88 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSK vs MI clash (image Source: Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With the victory, CSK reached the top of the points table.

Opting to bat first, CSK had a dreadful start, losing four wickets for just 24 runs and Ambati Rayudu getting retired hurt after a ball from Adam Milne hit his elbow.

However, then opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took their side out of hot waters. The pair added a crucial stand of 81 runs for the fifth wicket before Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Jadeja.

But Ruturaj remained on the crease and dominated the proceedings in the latter half of the first innings. The right-handed batsman carried his bat through for an unbeaten 88 to help CSK post a competitive 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Ruturaj smashed 13 boundaries, including four sixes, during his stunning batting display. Dwayne Bravo also chipped in with a valuable 8-ball 23 runs down the order with the help of three maximums.

For MI, Trent Boult (2/35), Milne (2/21), and Bumrah (2/33) picked up a couple of wickets each. Rahul Chahar failed to bag any scalp but bowled pretty well, conceding 22 runs off four overs.

In reply, the defending champions only managed to reach 136/8, losing the contest by 20 runs. Saurabh Tiwary remained unbeaten on 50 off 40 balls, but he didn’t get enough support from other players, as except Sourabh, nobody was able to cross even the 20-run mark.

Deepak Chahar and Bravo were the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings. Chahar bowled brilliantly and bagged a couple of scalps for just 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Similarly, Bravo picked up a three-wicket haul for 25 runs in 4 overs. Josh Hazlewood (1/34) and Shardul Thakur (1/29) also shined and earned one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

