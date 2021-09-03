Twitter reactions: Spinners shine as Bangladesh pip New Zealand in last-over thriller at Dhaka

  • Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in the second T20I on Friday.

  • The hosts now lead the five-match series 2-0.

Bangladesh beat New Zealand in the second T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
Spinners turned things around once again for Bangladesh as they trumped New Zealand by four runs in the second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Chasing 142 to win, the visitors could only manage to reach 137/5, falling just 4 runs short of the Bangladesh total. NZ skipper Tom Latham led from the front and remained unbeaten on 67 off 49 deliveries but didn’t get enough support from other batters. Will Young was the second-highest run-getter for the Black Caps with 22 runs.

For the hosts, Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan were the pick of the bowlers, taking a couple of wickets each. While Hasan sent back Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls, Shakib dismissed the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Young. Hasan conceded 12 runs in 4 overs while Shakib gave away 29 runs in as many overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Mohammad Naim (39 off 39) and Liton Das (33 off 29) put together 59 runs in 9.3 overs to give the home team a flying start. But, Ravindra put brakes on the run flow by claiming two wickets in successive deliveries. Soon, he picked up another scalp to complete his three-wicket haul.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah played an unbeaten 37-run knock to help his side post 141/6 on the board in their stipulated overs.

“In T20s, you get these sort of close games. Happy to get the win; that’s what matters. Mustafizur held his nerve. I had quite a bit of confidence on him to deliver, and he did. Mahedi has been bowling well, he’s been giving early breakthroughs. The wicket got better under lights. We believe that we are a good team in this format. We are happy to continue this streak (eight wins this calendar year),” said Mahmudullah while receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

