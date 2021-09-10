Twitter reactions: Tom Latham shine as New Zealand pip Bangladesh in 5th T20I

  • New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the fifth T20I by 27 runs.

  • Tom Latham scored a match-winning half-century.

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in 5th T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20 International (T20I) by 27 runs on Friday. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham led from the front and outplayed the opposition with his scintillating batting performance.

Latham smashed his second half-century of the series and finished the five-match leg as the highest run-scorer. He scored an unbeaten 50 in the final T20I to take his total tally of runs to 159. Apart from the skipper, opener Finn Allen scored 41 runs from 24 deliveries, including 4 fours and three sixes.

Riding on Latham and Allen’s batting display, the Black Caps posted 161/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Henry Nicholls (20) and Cole McConchie (17 no) made valuable contributions down the order.

For the home team, Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets for 48 runs in 4 overs. Captain Mahmudullah was their least expensive bowler as he conceded just 17 runs in 3 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh could only manage to reach 134/8, losing the contest by 27 runs. Middle-order batter Afif Hossain with an unbeaten 49, was the top-scorer for his side.

Ajaz Patel once again shined with the ball for the visitors, taking two wickets for just 21 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Pacer Scott Kuggeleijn also bagged a couple of scalps for 23 runs in 3 overs.

“It’s great to finish the tour on a high, we were able to place all the pieces together after coming close in the first four games of the series. The openers set the platform, they played with freedom and allowed the middle-order to take their time and finish well in the back-end. The bowlers have been fantastic all series, and again, they showed their learning from the previous games. Nice to spend some time in the middle; I haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket; it’s pleasing to have scored in conditions that are different back home,” said Latham after the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

