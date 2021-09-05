Twittr reactions: Tabraiz Shamsi bowls South Africa to a series-levelling win over Sri Lanka

  • South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 67 runs (DLS method) to level the ODI series 1-1.

  • Series decider will be played on Tuesday (September 07).

Tabraiz Shamsi celebrating a wicket with Keshav Maharaj (Pic Source: Twitter)
Tabraiz Shamsi’s five-wicket haul steered South Africa to victory in a rain-affected second ODI against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa stadium on Saturday.

After new captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first, Proteas opener Janneman Malan played a 135-ball 121-run knock. Then, Reeza Hendricks (51 off 54) and Heinrich Klaasen (43 off 27)) punished Sri Lankan bowlers as the visitors posted 283-6 on the board in their allotted 47 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 265 in 41 overs, Sri Lanka lost their top four wickets for just 61 runs in 14.1 overs. Charith Asalanka (77 off 69), skipper Dasun Shanaka (30 off 41) and Chamika Karunaratne (36 off 23) tried to steady the Sri Lankan ship but the hosts got bundled out for 197 in 36.4 overs.

South Africa won by 67 runs (DLS method) and levelled the three-match series 1-1. The third ODI is scheduled for Tuesday (September 7) at the same venue.

Brief scores: South Africa 283-6 in 47 overs (Janneman Malan 121, Reeza Hendricks 51, Heinrich Klaasen 43; Chamika Karunaratne 2/24) beat Sri Lanka 197 in 36.4 overs (Charith Asalanka 77, Chamika Karunaratne 36; Tabraiz Shamsi 5/49, Kagiso Rabada 2/16) by 67 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

