Twittr reactions: Tabraiz Shamsi bowls South Africa to a series-levelling win over Sri Lanka

Tabraiz Shamsi’s five-wicket haul steered South Africa to victory in a rain-affected second ODI against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa stadium on Saturday.

After new captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first, Proteas opener Janneman Malan played a 135-ball 121-run knock. Then, Reeza Hendricks (51 off 54) and Heinrich Klaasen (43 off 27)) punished Sri Lankan bowlers as the visitors posted 283-6 on the board in their allotted 47 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 265 in 41 overs, Sri Lanka lost their top four wickets for just 61 runs in 14.1 overs. Charith Asalanka (77 off 69), skipper Dasun Shanaka (30 off 41) and Chamika Karunaratne (36 off 23) tried to steady the Sri Lankan ship but the hosts got bundled out for 197 in 36.4 overs.

South Africa won by 67 runs (DLS method) and levelled the three-match series 1-1. The third ODI is scheduled for Tuesday (September 7) at the same venue.

Brief scores: South Africa 283-6 in 47 overs (Janneman Malan 121, Reeza Hendricks 51, Heinrich Klaasen 43; Chamika Karunaratne 2/24) beat Sri Lanka 197 in 36.4 overs (Charith Asalanka 77, Chamika Karunaratne 36; Tabraiz Shamsi 5/49, Kagiso Rabada 2/16) by 67 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Well played @OfficialCSA that was a good batting display! Well batted #jannanmalan brilliant batting display & others chipped in with useful contributions. Good start & partnership’s for @OfficialSLC will get the job done! #SLvSA — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) September 4, 2021

Janneman Malan's ODI Career:- •0(1).

•129*(139).

•23(26).

•70(81).

•84(96).

•177*(169).

•23(31).

•121(135). 8 Innings, 627 Runs, 104.50 Ave, 3 Hundreds, 2 Fifties. – Just Exceptional. #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/165xKSRj0Q — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 4, 2021

🚨 RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 67 RUNS (DLS METHOD) 🇿🇦 A career-best 5/49 by Tabraiz Shamsi backed up the batting performance to grab victory in the second ODI and take the series to the final game#SLvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/UHhJb2u3UX — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 4, 2021

129* – vs AUS 🇦🇺 at Bloemfontain, 2020 ✅

177* – vs IRE ☘️ at Dublin, 2021 ✅

121 – vs SL 🇱🇰 at Colombo (RPS), 2021 ✅ South Africa 🇿🇦 never lost an ODI match when Janneman Malan scored century 💯.#SLvSA pic.twitter.com/xUm0JFqT13 — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) September 4, 2021

Great win Proteas, upward an onward!!!! #SLvSA — Jon Kent (@JonKent23) September 4, 2021

South Africa win the 2nd ODI by 67 runs and level the series 1️⃣-1️⃣. We will look to bounce back in the Third ODI, on 7th September. #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/pcA0SnJr7n — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 4, 2021

Result was not in our favour, but plenty of positives to take forward. Time to learn from the mistakes and comeback to win the series.

All the Best for the Decider @dasunshanaka1 & @OfficialSLC Team! #SLvSA — Dion Lloyd (@imdionlloyd) September 4, 2021

First South African spinner to pick a men's ODI five-wicket haul in Asia.

Remember the name Tabraiz Shamsi!!👏#SLvSA pic.twitter.com/04XUz511kI — Rsa Fan Club Nepal (@fan_rsa) September 5, 2021

Best bowling figure by Left-arm bowler for SA 🇿🇦 in ODIs at away venue. 5/49 – TABRAIZ SHAMSI vs 🇱🇰 at Colombo (RPS), 2021 ***

4/12 – Robin Pietersen vs 🇧🇩 at Dhaka, 2011

4/17 – Claude Henderen vs 🇿🇼 at Harare, 2001

4/22 – Lonwabo Tsotsobe vs 🇱🇰 at Pallekele, 2013#SLvSA pic.twitter.com/GhQJSv69uZ — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) September 4, 2021

Cannot take anything away from the all-round performance by South Africa to level the series. A good eye-opener for Sri Lanka after winning the curtain-raiser. The hosts may opt for some changes in the top order for the series decider. #SLvSA @ThePapareSports pic.twitter.com/56fysyKXhR — Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) September 4, 2021

🔸Janneman Malan – 1️⃣2️⃣1️⃣

🔸Tabraiz Shamsi – 5️⃣/4️⃣9️⃣

🔸Reeza Hendricks – 5️⃣1️⃣ South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs (DLS Method) in the second ODI to level the 3-match series 1-1.#SLvSA #Cricket pic.twitter.com/SyPEmiwErc — Talk About Cricket (@T_AboutCrick) September 5, 2021