WATCH: Akeal Hosein plucks a one-handed blinder to dismiss Nicholas Pooran in CPL 2021

In the 11th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts, TKR spinner Akeal Hosein grabbed everyone’s attention with a spectacular catch at the boundary line.

It all happened during the 18th over of the Warriors’ innings when they needed 34 runs to win the contest in their chase of 139 runs. Skipper Nicholas Pooran and explosive batter Brandon King were out in the middle and going well.

However, TKR pacer Ravi Rampaul, who bowled the 18th over, changed the course of the match by removing both the batters in the first two deliveries. Rampaul first dismissed King and then took the prized scalp of Pooran. But the real credit for Pooran’s wicket goes to Hosein, who plucked a breathtaking catch to end the left-handed batsman’s innings.

Rampaul bowled a full and wide delivery which Pooran chased as he slapped it hard towards the extra cover region. It seemed that the white-leather would easily sail over the boundary for a six, but Hosein had some other plans.

The 28-year-old pedalled back on the cover boundary, jumped up in the air and plucked the catch with his left hand. But, due to the momentum, he fell back towards the boundary. However, Hosein managed to recover well with his right hand only an inch from touching the boundary rope.

Here is the video:

Rampaul did pick two wickets off two balls but ended up conceding 12 runs. In the penultimate over bowled by Isuru Udana, the Warriors scored 14 runs to bring the equation down to 8 runs in the final over.

The last over was delivered by Hosein, and he only gave away seven runs as the game went into a Super Over. However, his efforts went in vain as the Warriors managed to win the contest in the Super Over.