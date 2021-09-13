WATCH: Ali Khan cleans up Sherfane Rutherford with an inch-perfect yorker in CPL 2021

In the 30th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) by four wickets to climb to the top spot in the points table.

During the game, the Knight Riders pacer Ali Khan showed his class and impressed one and all with his splendid bowling. The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets for just 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

One of Ali’s memorable scalp in the match was of Patriots batter Sherfane Rutherford. The Pakistan-born-USA player bowled an absolute ripper to get rid of Rutherford. It all happened on the second ball of the 18th over when Ali bowled an inch-perfect yorker with a slingy action. It was fast and straight delivery, and the batter was beaten for pace as the ball crashed into the base of the off-stump.

Here is the video:

Riding on Ali’s brilliant bowling, the Knight Riders restricted the Patriots for 147/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Ali, left-armer Isuru Udana bagged a couple of wickets.

Joshua Da Silva was the main highlight for the Patriots. The wicket-keeper batsman scored exact 50 runs off 45 deliveries with the help of six boundaries. Rutherford and captain Dwayne Bravo made 25 runs each.

In reply, TKR chased down the target in 19 overs with four wickets in hand, thanks to skipper Kieron Pollard, who played a crucial knock to help his side register the victory. Pollard completely dominated the proceedings and smashed Patriots bowlers all around the park. He scored a quick fire 51 off just 22 balls with the help of three fours and five humungous sixes.

“I wanted to score 36 (laughs, when asked about the positive intent in the 12th over), but it was important to show some intent. If you want to win a tournament, you need to beat everyone. We have played well, but there are some good players in all teams, it’s important not to think too far ahead, we’ll have to play our best cricket in the semi-finals,” said Pollard after the match.