WATCH: Angry Virat Kohli slams the wall in frustration after losing his wicket on Day 4 of Oval Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli looked a bit angry after missing out on an opportunity to score big on Day 4 of the ongoing Oval Test against England on Sunday.

Kohli had worked hard to reach 44, with seven boundaries, and was looking to carry on in order to bring up his third consecutive half-century in the series. However, he nicked a Moeen Ali delivery to Craig Overton at first slip in the 111th over.

But, as Kohli walked back to the change room, his disappointment was clearly visible as the camera caught the India captain smashing his hand against the wall in frustration. The video of the incident quickly went viral on the internet.

Here is the video:

After Kohli’s wicket, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and first-innings hero Shardul Thakur put together a dominating 100-run stand for the seventh wicket to keep England at bay. Thakur scored another half-century while Pant also came back in form to smash a fifty.

Thakur was sent back by Joe Root on 60 runs while Moeen dismissed Pant on 50. The visitors were 414/8 after Pant’s dismissal. It looked as if the hosts would finish the proceedings quickly, but the tailenders stood tall and stretched their team’s total to 466 runs before getting all out.

Both Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah made valuable contributions of 25 and 24, respectively. Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 3 as Team India gave England 368 runs target to chase.

For the home team, Chris Woakes picked up three wickets for 83 runs while Ollie Robinson (2/105) and Moeen (2/118) bagged a couple of scalps each.