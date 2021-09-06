WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Jonny Bairstow with a toe-crushing yorker on Day 5 of Oval Test

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was at his absolute best in the second session of the final day of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Kennington Oval in London. Bumrah bowled a game-changing spell of six overs and picked up two crucial wickets to bring back India into the match.

The Ahmedabad-lad showed his class with the old ball by getting it reverse and shattering the defences of two top-class English batters. First, Bumrah bowled a brilliant inswinging delivery to get rid of Ollie Pope, who was the highest run-scorer for the hosts during their first innings.

The right-armer didn’t just stop there as he sent shockwaves to English camp by delivering a toe-crushing yorker that got rid of Jonny Bairstow. It all happened during the 67th over when Bumrah bowled a full delivery that nipped back in sharply and shattered Bairtsow’s stumps.

Here is the video:

Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to pick 100 Test wickets

During his phenomenal spell, Bumrah added another feather to his Test cap as he completed 100 wickets in the longest format. He surpassed Indian legend Kapil Dev’s record to become the fastest Indian pacer to achieve a hundred Test wicket landmark. Bumrah reached the milestone in his 24th match while Kapil took 25 games to achieve the feat.

Bumrah is now the 23rd Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket. He is also the joint-8th fastest Indian to achieve the feat of a century of scalps.

Fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets: