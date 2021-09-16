WATCH: Naseem Shah gives Keemo Paul a fiery send-off in CPL 2021 final

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) won the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title by defeating Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) in the summit clash at Warner Park in Basseterre on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Andre Fletcher-led side posted a competitive 159/7 on the board in their stipulated 20 overs. Chasing 160 for victory, St Kitts lost the wicket of swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle for a four-ball duck in the very first over.

Evin Lewis too departed early, but young Joshua da Silva steadied the ship with all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, adding 45 runs for the third wicket stand. After their dismissal in successive overs, Dominic Drakes stepped up for the Patriots.

Drakes’ single-handedly took his side for the finish line by smashing a quickfire 48 off 24 balls. With the win, Patriots also clinched their maiden CPL trophy.

Naseem Shah lost his cool on Keemo Paul

SKP pacer Naseem Shah gave the Kings all-rounder Keemo Paul a fiery send-off after dismissing him for a brisk 21-ball 39. It all happened on the penultimate ball of the first innings. The 18-year-old Shah bowled a slower delivery on the middle stump, and the right-handed batsman tried to send the ball out of the park.

But Paul couldn’t time the ball well and was caught comfortably by substitute fielder Jonathan Carter. While the batsman started walking back to the dugout, Shah stared at him with a lot of aggression and pointed a finger towards the pavilion. Even Paul looked back at the youngster, and both the players exchanged a few words.

Here’s the video: