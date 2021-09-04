WATCH: Sheldon Cottrell plucks a left-handed blinder to dismiss Glenn Phillips in CPL 2021

In the 14th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Sheldon Cottrell exhibited an all-round display of cricket.

Cottrell picked up one wicket for 17 runs in 3 overs and played a crucial unbeaten 20-runs knock to inspire St Kitts and Nevis Patriots register a stunning victory against Barbados Royals.

Not only that, but the Jamaican player also grabbed a spectacular catch at the boundary line to get rid of Royals star Glenn Phillips.

It all happened on the first ball of the 13th over bowled by Patriots skipper Dwayne Bravo. The right-armer bowled a full delivery outside off-stump, which was smacked by Phillips for a big hit. For a moment, it appeared that the ball would easily sail over the boundary for a six.

However, Cottrell had some other plans. The 32-year-old jumped with perfection as long as he could at the long-off and plucked the white-leather mid-air with his left hand.

Here is the video:

Put to bat first, the Royals posted 160/8 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a remarkable half-century by Smit Patel.

Patel made 54 off 48 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. Bravo was the pick of the bowler for the Patriots. He picked up a four-wicket haul, including the prized scalp of Patel. The star all-rounder conceded 26 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the Patriots chased down the target in 20 overs with two wickets in hand. Chris Gayle (42) and Devon Thomas (26) played valuable knocks before the Royals came back in the game and picked few wickets in quick successions. But the tailender pair of Dominic Drakes and Cottrell took Patriots over the finish line by adding 29 runs for the eighth wicket.

“It was an honest conversation between two (himself and Drakes) bowlers, it is unfortunate he was not there to bring us over the line, but I did it for him,” said Cottrell after the match.