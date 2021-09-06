WATCH: Sherfane Rutherford throws away his helmet in frustration after being dismissed run-out in CPL 2021

The 17th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 took place between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings, where Patriots lost the contest by six wickets. During the game, the Patriots batter Sherfane Rutherford lost his cool after losing his wicket due to a run-out.

Rutherford, who is currently the second-highest scorer (201 runs) in the tournament, came to bat when his side had lost three wickets for 28 runs after opting to bat first. He formed a crucial 24-run stand for the fourth wicket with Devon Thomas, who got out after scoring 28 off 19, leaving his team struggling at 52/4.

Rutherford was then joined by Asif Ali, and the two had the responsibility to take their side out of hot waters. But seven runs later to the team’s total, Rutherford lost his wicket in the 10th over when he was involved in a mix-up with Ali, resulting in his run-out.

The Guyanese cricketer looked absolute furious while returning back to the pavilion. As he crossed the boundary rope, he threw his cricketing gears, including his bat, helmet and gloves.

Here is the video:

Fabian Allen scored a vital 34 off 32 deliveries down the order before the Patriots got bundled out for 118 in 19.3 overs.

Jeavor Royal was the pick of the bowler for the Royals, taking a three-wicket haul for 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Jeavor, Samit Patel (2/15) and Kesrick Williams (2/32) bagged a couple of scalps each.

In reply, the Faf du Plessis-led side chased down the target in 15.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Roston Chase was the main highlight in the Royals batting, hitting a remarkable half-century to make sure his team end up winning the contest. The all-rounder scored 51 from 38 deliveries, including 4 fours and 2 sixes.

For the Patriots, Fabian, who shined with the bat, made a major contribution with the ball as well, picking up two wickets for 30 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

“Today was an easier task at hand. Run-rate wasn’t high. Mentality was to knock it around. Got a chance as well, so that helped too. Pitch was getting better, a lot easier to bat on. I thought Fletcher was going for it (Gayle’s catch). But he backed out at the last minute, so I had to go for it. Sammy’s been talking about bouncebackability. Good for our confidence. What will be will be (selection for T20 WC). Just want to enjoy,” said Chase after winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award.