WATCH – Shoaib Malik takes a splendid catch on the boundary line to dismiss Johnson Charles in CPL 2021

In the 20th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik displayed tremendous fielding skills. While representing Guyana Amazon Warriors, Malik grabbed a jaw-dropping catch near the boundary line to get rid of Barbados Royals‘ opening batsman Johnson Charles.

It all happened in the 8th over bowled by another Pakistan star Mohammad Hafeez. The 40-year-old came round the wicket and tossed up the delivery around the middle-and-leg stump to Charles. The batter went for a slog sweep towards the deep backward square region where Malik was positioned.

For a moment, it looked like the white leather would sail over the boundary rope, however, Malik had some other plans. The 39-year-old exhibited his acrobatic skills and grabbed the catch near the boundary line.

During the process, the Sialkot-lad lost his balance and was going to cross the rope. But, Malik soon threw the ball up in the air and went across the boundary. He then came back in at the right time to complete the catch.

Royals register their second victory of the tournament

Put to bat first, the Royals posted 185/8 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Kyle Mayers and Charles gave their side a decent start, adding 42 runs for the opening wicket before Romario Shepherd removed Mayers for 36.

Soon, Charles was sent back through a fielding brilliance by Malik. Glenn Phillips (44) made a valuable contribution in the middle-order to take his team to a competitive total. Azam Khan (4), Smit Patel (16) and captain Jason Holder (22) failed to impress with the willow. Shepherd picked up three wickets for 31 while Gudakesh Motie bagged a couple for 33.

In reply, the Warriors got bundled out for 140 in 17.2 overs, losing the contest by 45 runs. Odean Smith, with 43 off 29 balls, was their top scorer. Hafeez was the second best with 30 from 25 deliveries.

Nyeem Young was the pick of the bowler for Royals, taking a three-wicket haul for 24 runs in 3.2 overs. Apart from Young, Jake Lintott (2/16) and Raymon Reifer (2/25) bagged a couple of scalps each.