WATCH: Tim Seifert hits a massive six off Roston Chase in CPL 2021

In the ninth match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Lucia Kings (SLK), Tim Seifert continued his superb run in the competition and played an explosive knock.

Seifert smashed 37 runs off 25 balls with the help of 4 fours and a couple of sixes. During his display of attacking batting, Seifert slammed a massive six off Roston Chase, which travelled quite a distance.

It all happened on the fourth ball of the 16th over when Chase tossed up the delivery around the middle and leg, and the batter rocked back inside his crease to hit a huge six.

Here is the video:

Put to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 158/7 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Seifert, skipper Kieron Pollard made a valuable contribution of 41 runs from 29 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

Both Polly and Seifert formed a crucial 78-runs partnership for the fifth wicket after the reigning champions had lost four wickets for 68 runs in 12 overs. For Lucia Kings, pacer Kesrick Williams shined with the ball, picking up a four-wicket haul for 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the Faf du Plessis-led side could only manage to reach 131/7, losing the contest by 27 runs. Opener Andre Fletcher played a tremendous knock of 81 runs from just 55 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries, including 4 maximums.

However, consistent fall of wickets from the other end didn’t help Fletcher to take his team over the finish line. Apart from Fletcher, skipper Du Plessis (14) and Mark Deyal (14) were the only batters who could reach the double-figure mark.

For TKR, Ravi Rampaul and Isuru Udana were the pick of the bowlers. While Rampaul picked up three wickets for 34, Udana bagged a couple for 32 runs. Sunil Narine (1/16) and Akeal Hosein (1/12) impressed with their economical bowling.