WATCH: Titans’ Ayabulela Gqamane gets dismissed in a bizarre way against Knights in CSA Provincial T20 Cup

From handling the ball to obstructing the field, there have been several bizarre and unusual dismissals in cricket over the years. On Tuesday, another such incident took place, which surprised the cricket fraternity.

It happened during the match between Titans and Knights in a Pool B fixture of the ongoing CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 when Titans all-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane got out for a hit-wicket. Though hit-wicket is not an uncommon form of dismissal, but the manner in which Gqamane smashed his stumps was very rare.

The funny episode took place in the 19th over of the first innings when he hit his off-stump with the bat while trying to play a wide ball on the offside. Gqamane was batting so deep in his crease that even his front foot was behind the line.

After hitting the stumps, the batter had to take the long walk back as he was adjudged ‘hit wicket’ in one of the most unusual fashions.

The official Twitter handle of Cricket South Africa shared a video of the dismissal with a caption, “He’s invented a new way to get out” Is this the most bizarre way to ever be dismissed?”

Here is the video:

💬 "He's invented a new way to get out"

😱 Is this the most bizarre way to ever be dismissed?#T20KO #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jRAJgv88s1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 28, 2021

Speaking about the game, the Knights won the toss and elected to bowl first on the Mangaung Oval ground. Titans captain Dean Elgar played a crucial knock of 41 at the top, as they only managed to post 143/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the Knights chased down the target in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand, thanks to Rilee Rossouw‘s explosive knock. Rossouw scored unbeaten 73 off 51 deliveries, including eight boundaries to take his side over the finish line.

It was Knights’ second win, and they are at the top in the points table of Pool B with nine points. When it comes to Pool A, South Western Districts are the table toppers with two victories out of three matches.