Women’s Cricket: India ends Australia’s 26-match winning streak with a record chase in 3rd ODI

India Women produced a phenomenal display of all-round cricket to end Australia‘s record 26-match unbeaten streak with a two-wicket win in the third and final ODI at Harrup Park in Mackay on Sunday.

The Mithali Raj-led side chased down the target of 265 and registered their highest-ever successful run-chase in ODI history. The Aussies, who lost their last 50-over fixture back in 2017, clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Top-order batters Shafali Verma (56 off 91 balls) and Yastika Bhatia (64 off 69 balls) played crucial knocks in India’s epic chase. Deepti Sharma (31 off 30 balls) and Sneh Rana (30 off 27 balls) also chipped in with valuable contributions down the order to take their side close to the finish line.

However, it was senior player Jhulan Goswami who scored the winning runs with a lofted drive straight down the ground for a boundary in the final over of the match.

Earlier, Australia posted 264/9 on the board in their allotted 50 overs. The hosts were struggling at one stage after being reduced to 87/4, but Beth Mooney came for the rescue, scoring 64-ball 52 to steady the ship.

Ashleigh Gardner (67 off 62) and Tahlia McGrath (47 off 32) also made vital contributions to take their team to a respectable total.

For India, Goswami, who hit the winning runs during the chase, picked up three wickets for 37 in her quota of 10 overs. Apart from Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar also bagged a three-wicket haul for 46 runs in nine overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The winning moment when @JhulanG10 hit straight down to the ground to trigger wild celebrations! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GoDQFCupcq — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 26, 2021

They've done it! What a win for India! The streak is broken! #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 26, 2021

Australian women's team last lost an ODI in 2017, today we defeated them!

What a win, what a team!

Congratulations @BCCIWomen🙌🏻👏🏼 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CsIARPJjMl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 26, 2021

Jhulan Goswami hitting the winning runs was the icing on the cake for @BCCIWomen as old stars shine and new stars keep rising. #AUSvIND https://t.co/a73a6g9GR3 — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) September 26, 2021

Jhulan Gos-winny, more like. The hero we need. Amen. #AUSvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) September 26, 2021

Wow! What an amazingly entertaining ODI series 😅🙌🏼 cracking contest between the two sides 🥊 can’t wait to see what the Day/Night test will bring 🇦🇺 v 🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) September 26, 2021

We have been treated to a wonderful first part of the series, between two great teams. 🇮🇳 fighting hard, with 🇦🇺 dropping like flies 🪰 in that match. Now for the Pink ball test match that begins on Thursday. Recovery for both teams will be important. Boy I LOVE cricket!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 26, 2021

What a game! Well done India. Was so near and yet so far last time and they bridged the gap today. So many contributions but good to see Jhulan there at the end. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2021

2 amazing fast bowling all-rounders still dominating after so long. @KBrunt26 @JhulanG10 17 and 19 years respectively. Incredible inspirations #cricket — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 26, 2021

Well done girls 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@BCCIWomen. Good recovery. A good win #INDvsAUS — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 26, 2021

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWL India end Australia's unbeaten streak with a thrilling last-over win in the third ODI! 🔥 📝 https://t.co/1ZwlxDd12i | #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/eWGq8a5xjW — ICC (@ICC) September 26, 2021

India has done it! They've broken Australia's mammoth 26 ODI winning streak in an absolute thriller. Absolute scenes. #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 26, 2021