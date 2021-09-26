Women’s Cricket: India ends Australia’s 26-match winning streak with a record chase in 3rd ODI

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • India Women beat Australia Women in the third ODI by two wickets.

  • With the victory, Team India ended Australia's 26-match winning streak.

Women’s Cricket: India ends Australia’s 26-match winning streak with a record chase in 3rd ODI
India Women beat Australia Women in 3rd ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

India Women produced a phenomenal display of all-round cricket to end Australia‘s record 26-match unbeaten streak with a two-wicket win in the third and final ODI at Harrup Park in Mackay on Sunday.

The Mithali Raj-led side chased down the target of 265 and registered their highest-ever successful run-chase in ODI history. The Aussies, who lost their last 50-over fixture back in 2017, clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Top-order batters Shafali Verma (56 off 91 balls) and Yastika Bhatia (64 off 69 balls) played crucial knocks in India’s epic chase. Deepti Sharma (31 off 30 balls) and Sneh Rana (30 off 27 balls) also chipped in with valuable contributions down the order to take their side close to the finish line.

However, it was senior player Jhulan Goswami who scored the winning runs with a lofted drive straight down the ground for a boundary in the final over of the match.

Earlier, Australia posted 264/9 on the board in their allotted 50 overs. The hosts were struggling at one stage after being reduced to 87/4, but Beth Mooney came for the rescue, scoring 64-ball 52 to steady the ship.

Ashleigh Gardner (67 off 62) and Tahlia McGrath (47 off 32) also made vital contributions to take their team to a respectable total.

For India, Goswami, who hit the winning runs during the chase, picked up three wickets for 37 in her quota of 10 overs. Apart from Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar also bagged a three-wicket haul for 46 runs in nine overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: India, Twitter Reactions, Women Cricket

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement