  • BCCI shared a video of Anil Kumble's 10-wicket haul against Pakistan on his birthday.

  • Yuvraj Singh also wished Kumble on his 51st birthday.

BCCI, Yuvraj Singh leads birthday wishes to legendary spinner Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh (Pic Source: Twitter)
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turned 51 on Sunday, October 17. Kumble was an indispensable part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about his talent.

The Bengaluru-born played 132 Tests for India and bagged 619 wickets. He remains India’s top-wicket taker in the format. He also featured in 271 ODIs, picking up 337 wickets for his national team.

Kumble also stands fourth in the list of top wicket-takers in Test cricket. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne from Australia (708), and England’s James Anderson (632) are the only bowlers ahead of him.

On their country’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Kumble’s unforgettable 10-wicket haul in an innings against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in 1999.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a picture of him with Kumble and sent ‘good wishes’ to his ex-teammate.

“Jumbo by name and jumbo by fame! Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1074 – a fantastic sportsman, senior and human being. Hope the year ahead is full of happiness, good health and success. Lots of love and good wishes,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Here are some more best wishes from the Indian cricket fraternity:

