BCCI, Yuvraj Singh leads birthday wishes to legendary spinner Anil Kumble

Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turned 51 on Sunday, October 17. Kumble was an indispensable part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about his talent.

The Bengaluru-born played 132 Tests for India and bagged 619 wickets. He remains India’s top-wicket taker in the format. He also featured in 271 ODIs, picking up 337 wickets for his national team.

Kumble also stands fourth in the list of top wicket-takers in Test cricket. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne from Australia (708), and England’s James Anderson (632) are the only bowlers ahead of him.

On their country’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Kumble’s unforgettable 10-wicket haul in an innings against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in 1999.

4⃣0⃣3⃣ intl. games 👍

9⃣5⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 👌

Only the second bowler in Test cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings 👏 Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 Let's revisit his brilliant 1⃣0⃣-wicket haul against Pakistan 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/BFrxNqKZsN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2021

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a picture of him with Kumble and sent ‘good wishes’ to his ex-teammate.

“Jumbo by name and jumbo by fame! Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1074 – a fantastic sportsman, senior and human being. Hope the year ahead is full of happiness, good health and success. Lots of love and good wishes,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Jumbo by name and jumbo by fame! Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1074 – a fantastic sportsman, senior and human being. Hope the year ahead is full of happiness, good health and success. Lots of love and good wishes pic.twitter.com/rNxYDNn1FA — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2021

Here are some more best wishes from the Indian cricket fraternity:

Wishing the king of spin a very happy birthday! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/31knmyrnb9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2021

Happiest Birthday @anilkumble1074 ! May you have the most amazing year ahead..good-wishes! pic.twitter.com/0r3PPRF84r — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) October 17, 2021

Warm Birthday wishes to a champion Bowler and a very dear friend. May God shower you with blessings today and always Kumbles. Have a Happy, healthy, exceptional and rocking year @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/1trZTYPQCw — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2021

People call you the greatest match winner, some say great captain and leader. But for me @anilkumble1074 is more than a cricketer, forever a big brother AnilBhai 🙏 #HappyBirthdayAnilkumble #Legend pic.twitter.com/P89Yzb0VYQ — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 17, 2021

An institution and an inspiration. Happy birthday Anil bhai. pic.twitter.com/8LNuqzVJim — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 17, 2021

Great player. Great attitude. Top man. Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1074. Hope to see much more of you in Indian cricket — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2021

Wishing you all the happiness, good health and success on this special day. Happy birthday Anil Bhai. Have a great one 🎂🤗 @anilkumble1074 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 17, 2021

Happy birthday @anilkumble1074. Have a super year ahead — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) October 17, 2021

Happy birthday @anilkumble1074 bhai. Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity 🎂🤗 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 17, 2021