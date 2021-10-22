ECB releases the revised schedule of India’s tour to England 2022

The fifth and final Test between England and India was called off due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Indian contingent in Manchester in September this year.

The cancelled match that was scheduled to be played at Old Trafford will now take place at Edgbaston, starting July 1, 2022, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

The Virat Kohli-led India are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1.

After the conclusion of the rescheduled Test, India and England will compete in three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the tour concluding on July 17.

“We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far,” said Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer in his official statement.

“I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they’ve shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible.

“We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance.

“We recognise that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white ball series. We will continue to manage our players’ welfare and workloads through next year while we also continue to seek the optimum schedule for fans, players and our partners across the game,” Harrison added.

Revised schedule of India’s tour to England 2022: