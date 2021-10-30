Evin Lewis reveals his all-time T20I playing XI; names MS Dhoni as skipper

West Indies explosive opener Evin Lewis has picked his all-time XI of T20 Internationals (T20Is). In a recent interaction with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lewis named the T20 XI consisting of superstars, who have ruled the shortest format.

Lewis went with as many as five Indian players, three from West Indies, one each from South Africa, Afghanistan and Australia.

When it comes to the opening combination, Lewis named the exciting duo of Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma. While Gayle is the top run-getter (14,305) in T20s overall, Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer in T20Is (2864).

In the middle-order, Lewis went with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers and current Windies captain Kieron Pollard. He also named former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as captain and wicketkeeper of his all-time XI.

With 3216 runs in 91 matches, Kohli is the leading run-getter in T20Is, while De Villiers has 1672 runs to his name in the shortest format. Similarly, Pollard is the second-highest run-scorer (11,282) in T20s overall, whereas Dhoni has 1617 runs to his credit in T20Is.

Lewis named Andre Russell and Ravindra Jadeja as all-rounders in his all-time XI. He picked Rashid Khan as a specialist spinner for his side. Rashid is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 101 scalps.

Among the fast bowlers, Lewis picked Australian speedster Mitchell Starc and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has taken 59 wickets in 51 matches, while Starc has bagged 55 scalps in 43 T20Is.

Here is Evin Lewis’ all-time T20I playing XI:

Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc.